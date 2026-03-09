‘Right now, it’s kind of ridiculous:’ Toronto reacts as gas prices soar

What to know Gas prices in Toronto have climbed to about 154.9 cents per litre, as global tensions — including the conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran — continue to push fuel costs higher.

Some residents say the rising prices are making everyday commuting harder. One HVAC worker said he’s spending roughly $200 every three days on gas, adding that wages aren’t keeping up with fuel costs.

Others say the price spike is forcing tough choices — from considering public transit instead of driving to skipping car rentals or cutting back on travel because the cost of living already feels too high.

Toronto’s gas prices are going up, and Toronto residents’ hopes are going down.

With the ongoing conflict in Middle Eastern countries and the United States and Israel’s ongoing attack on Iran, gas prices are continuously rising.

Now Toronto went to The Well’s intersection and saw Shell’s gas station had gas at $154.9 per litre.

We asked Torontonians about their reactions to the rising costs.

A Toronto resident, Jeremiah, shared his thoughts: “Right now, [it’s] kind of ridiculous.” He explained that he works for an HVAC company and that his job requires a lot of driving, so he has to fill up regularly.

“Averaging right now, we’re about 200 bucks every three days, about 400 bucks a week, times that by four weeks… It’s tough. We’re not making enough money to cover the cost for gas.”

Echoing this sentiment, Toronto resident Lelle shared, “I just bought a car… [The gas prices] are going up, and they’re really expensive…” She explained that budgeting isn’t going great and considers using more public transportation, but that commuting isn’t great either. “Overall, it’s kind of a lose-lose situation. You just got to see which one you want to lose in.”​

But another Torontonian, Paul, believes residents should switch to public transit. For him, he already doesn’t drive much, sharing, “I might go through a tank of gas in two months, but it’s going to affect people…”

On the political climate, he explained, “we have all the gas we need in this country, so it could be cheaper,” but he continued that “it’s just the way the system’s set up.”

So, while “waiting it out and seeing what happens,” he suggested that it would “definitely be a better idea for people to use public transit now.”

Dara, an American-Canadian, shared that she usually rents a car when coming to town, but didn’t this time. She explained that the cost of living has become unaffordable. “It shouldn’t be like this. We have a lot of natural resources, but I think the world’s just not in a great place right now.”

She said things “have to get better. They can’t stay the way they are… There’s a lot of shift in this world, and this is obviously the reflection of it.”