Toronto gas prices rise due to U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict

Gas prices are rising in Toronto and across the country as the conflict in the Middle East continues.

According to CAA’s gas prices tool, today’s national average price at the pump is $1.34 per litre, compared to $1.29 last week.

In Toronto, average gas prices for Monday and today sit at $1.37, up two cents from Saturday.

The rise in gas prices is directly related to the United States and Israel’s ongoing attack on Iran as it blocks oil tankers’ access to the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route that connects oil-rich countries along the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea.

Social media users are not happy to see fuel prices going up. One X (formerly Twitter) user writes, “This war in the middle east is gonna [raise] the inflation. Gas prices are already high in Canada and this war is gonna make the gas prices worse. People here in Canada are already struggling.”

Another user has a timely reminder for drivers, writing, “I highly suggest people fill up their gas tanks as soon as possible before gas prices go up and then everyone starts complaining about gas prices.”

Food scientist Sylvain Charlebois writes that the rising gas prices could definitely cause food prices to also go up if the conflict continues.

“Energy drives transportation, packaging and processing. Grocery inflation follows with a lag. Watch diesel. That’s the tell.”

Oil & natural gas are up this morning after the Iran strikes. Will this impact food prices in Canada?



Short answer: yes — if it lasts.



Energy drives transportation, packaging and processing. Grocery inflation follows with a lag.



Watch diesel. That's the tell.

With no end in sight for the U.S. and Iran conflict, gas prices are expected to rise even further this week.