What to know The Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) is proposing increasing on-street parking rates by 25 cents in most areas around the city, with higher hikes in busy, dense zones.

Some rates are expected to rise from $2.75 to $3.00, $4.25 to $4.50–$7.00, and $6.75 to $7.00; lowest rates of $1.50/hour remain unchanged.

The increases aim to encourage turnover, reduce congestion, and generate an estimated $2.56 million in net revenue for 2026.

Torontonians have voiced frustration on social media, calling the hikes unfair amid rising living costs and suggesting alternatives like higher fines for out-of-town vehicles.

If approved, this would mark the third consecutive year of on-street parking increases in Toronto.

Toronto may increase parking prices, and people in the city are already upset.

A new proposal from the president of the Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) to the TPA Board of Directors suggests a hike in on-street parking rates in all wards.

It proposes increasing rates by 25 cents citywide, except in areas with the lowest rates, which should remain unchanged. Additionally, the president is suggesting a more targeted rate increase in high-traffic, population dense areas of the city.

While areas with parking priced at $1.50 per hour would see no change, zones prices at $2.75 would increase to $3.00, $3.00 would go up to $3.25, $4.25 would go to $4.50, $5.50 to $5.75, and $6.75 spots would be charging $7.00.

However, spots charging $4.25 per hour would not be increasing by 25 cents, instead seeing an increase to $5.50, $4.25 would shoot up to $7.00, while $5.50 parking spots would increase to $7.00.

The TPA manages over 20,000 on-street parking spaces in Toronto, as well as 292 off-street parking lots and garages. The proposed increases would only impact on-street parking. While only around 43 spots would be impacted by the $2.75 hike, thousands would see increases under the $1.25 and $1.50 increases.

If passed, this will be the third year in a row where street parking has gone up.

The agency explained that no changes will take place along surface transit routes in Ward 11, University-Rosedale, where new rates were already approved in October 2025.

The report outlines that Toronto’s street parking rates range from on par to low compared to other similar cities in North America. For instance, Vancouver charges up to $11 per hour, while Chicago charges up to $7 per hour USD, and New York City and San Francisco both charge up to $13 per hour USD.

The authority says that other curbside uses, including City-led capital construction, new cycling infrastructure, CaféTO, and RapidTO, have caused both temporary and permanent impacts to the on-street parking. This amounted to an estimated revenue loss of $2 million in 2025 alone.

The report notes that the parking authority was able to secure more than 900 new on-street spaces over the last few years, and continues to work with agency partners to identify more spots.

The TPA says the proposed rate increases aims to ensure that on-street parking in the city is priced to encourage high turnover, so they can both support the most people with parking, as well as reduce traffic congestion while helping contribute to the City’s financial goals and investments in programs and operations.

If passed and put into place this April, the new rates would generate an incremental net revenue increase of $2.56 million in 2026, with operational costs estimated to be around $0.5 million before HST.

Torontonians react to proposed street parking price increases

Following the release of the proposal, people in the city have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the suggestion.

Many people felt it was unfair to increase parking prices at a time when a lot of people are already struggling to afford life in the city.

“Continued overcharge on everything means more businesses die. City of Toronto takes too much of your money and wastes all of it,” one person wrote on X.

“Punishing the middle class for existing,” another shared.

“Welcome to Toronto, the anti-car capital of Canada.”

Meanwhile, one person had different suggestions for increasing city revenue.

“Don’t up parking. Just up ticket fines. They should up fines if your plates is registered in another city,” a resident shared on X.