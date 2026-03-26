VIDEO: Suspects post online video firing shots at Vaughan home, police investigating

What to know York Regional Police responded to reports of gunshots at a Vaughan home on March 25, where shell casings were found in the driveway and a black SUV was seen fleeing the area.

The incident comes two days after an attempted vehicle arson at the same residence, where two suspects allegedly poured gasoline on a car but failed to ignite it.

No injuries were reported in either incident, and investigators are asking for surveillance or dashcam footage as they work to determine if the cases are connected.

York Regional Police are investigating a shooting allegedly posted online by the suspects outside of a Vaughan residence which occurred just two days after an attempted vehicle arson at the same address.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots near Kleinburg Summit Way and First Nations Trail shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, police located shell casings in the driveway, and say a black SUV was seen fleeing the area shortly after the shots were fired.

The shooting follows an earlier incident on Monday at around 2:50 a.m., when a dark-coloured sedan stopped outside the same home. Two suspects exited the vehicle, poured gasoline on a car in the driveway and attempted to ignite it, but were unsuccessful.

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Police have described one suspect as wearing all black, while the second had a light complexion and was seen wearing a red bandana along with dark clothing.

No injuries have been reported in either incident.

Investigators are working to determine whether the two incidents are connected and are appealing to the public for assistance.

Police are specifically asking for any surveillance or dash-camera footage from the area around the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police’s Firearms Investigations Team or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.