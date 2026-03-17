Sweater one day, winter jacket the next: Torontonians react to the city’s rollercoaster March weather

What to know Toronto has ever-changing weather with a quick shift from spring-like warmth back to freezing temperatures (around -4°C, feeling like -12°C.)

Locals say the swings aren’t surprising but still frustrating, describing it as “four seasons in one day” and keeping winter jackets close despite brief warm spells.

While many are over the cold and hoping for a real spring, others are more resigned, calling the unpredictable weather “just March” in the city.

From warm weather to needing to get your winter jacket out again, Torontonians are reacting about the ever-changing season.

The city’s experiencing seasonal whiplash: a brief tease of spring, soon followed by a reminder that winter isn’t done yet.

On Tuesday the city experienced chilling temperatures with a high of -4C feeling like -12C.

Now Toronto asked Toronto residents how they feel about this sudden weather change.

For Toronto resident Becka, the weather isn’t surprising, but it doesn’t change how she feels about the cold.

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“Oh, it feels like Spring, it feels like winter – it’s like four seasons in one day,” she jokes. “It’s not my favourite. I’m ready for it to warm up a bit,” she said.

She explains that as a Canadian, she knows the weather changes a lot, but still gets excited when it gets warm – only for her temporary seasonal happiness to get crushed.

“There’s always snow in March and April, so we’ve got to get ready for it,” she said.

Untrusting of the weather, Becka has her winter jacket “always on hand” and never puts it away.

Spring is her favourite season, so she only wishes for an easy transition into warmer weather.

Another Toronto resident, Keshav, echoes this sentiment.

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“I’m hoping this week is the last kind of stretch,” he said.

Despite complaining about the weather, Keshav was only wearing a hoodie.

“Well, I knew [about the weather], but I have a pretty good hoodie. That’s why I don’t really want to wear [a jacket].”

Torontonian Isabel is numb to Toronto’s weather, holding no hope for it to get better soon.

“It’s pretty normal. It sucks… It’s just March,” Isabel said.

Even her dog feels the same, as she explains.

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“[My dog] likes the snow, and she likes it when it’s warmer, too. So it’s all good.”