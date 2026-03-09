Patio season is back: 7 Toronto spots to check out as the weather warms up

Patio season is officially back. With temperatures rising to 15°C, check out these seven spots with open patios.

There’s nothing better than sipping on a nice coffee, drinking a refreshing cocktail, or eating some tasty food on a patio.

With the weather finally warming up, check out these seven spots for your next patio visit.

Cherry’s High Dive

Location: 488 Wellington St W.

Cherry’s High Dive, a cute spot for a girls’ night out or to potentially spot some celebs – such as the Jonas brothers – has officially opened its patio on Sunday. Open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, this spot offers its famous tavern-style pizzas, cheesy mozzarella sticks, and a variety of drinks. Reserve a spot for lunch from Monday to Friday; otherwise, walk in to get a spot on the patio.

Cherry High Dive’s famous patio is now open to customers. (Courtesy: Ashish Pillai/Google)

Butter & Blue

Location: 7 Baldwin St

Taste Asian-inspired pastries or unique drinks on Butter & Blue’s patio. The cafe is open Tuesday to Sunday, with hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Known for its charming vibe inside a 100-year-old former bed and breakfast, the cafe is also popular for its whimsical outdoor environment filled with greenery.

Pennies

Locations: 127 Strachan Ave | 667 College St

No one can miss Pennies’ flashy yellow patio. This bar is known for its free popcorn, sliders, and delicious tater tots. Open Monday to Thursday from 3 p.m. to late and Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to late, this spot has cheap eats for any time of day. They have vegan options too. Take advantage of this warm weather on Pennies’ pet-friendly patio.

El Catrin

Location: 18 Tank House Lane

Distillery District’s beloved El Catrin’s patio opened over the weekend and will stay open when the weather permits. The authentic traditional restaurant offers modern Mexican cuisine, a selection of over 120 mezcal and tequila labels, and a view of a mural that took over 100 days for Mexican artist Oscar Flores to create. The restaurant is open daily from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., except on Fridays and Saturdays, when it closes one hour later.

El Catrin’s patio is now open in the Distillery District. (Courtesy: El Catrin)

LOCAL Public Eatery

Location: 171 E. Liberty St, Unit 100

LOCAL Public Eatery’s Liberty Village location has opened its patio for Torontonians to enjoy. Located in the industrial-chic neighbourhood, this restaurant and bar offers everything from comfort food to over 20 craft beer taps and a lively patio with games. The spot’s open Monday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday. They also have varying happy hours to look out for!

Torontonians can enjoy patio season at LOCAL Public Eatery. (Courtesy: Lala Dheart/Google)

Cafe23

Location: 728 Queen St W.

Discover Cafe23’s hidden gem patio now that the weather’s warmer. The cafe’s quiet, ivy-covered patio is multi-level and surrounded by plants (and sometimes birds.) Get your caffeine fix with high-quality, rich coffee, or enjoy a sweet treat from a selection of pastries. This intimate spot is laptop-friendly (except on weekends), perfect for working or spending time with friends or loved ones. Feel the patio’s charm from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., or on weekends, opening one hour later.

King Taps

Locations: 620 King St W., Unit 101 | 100 King St W.

Kick off your Friday night or post-work activities on Earls’ patio on King W. This late-night spot (open on average till 12 a.m. all the way up to 2 a.m.) is known for its extensive craft beer selection with up to 50 taps, high-quality artisanal pizzas, and a multi-level, multi-patio atmosphere.