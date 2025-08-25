TIFF is back for its 50th year, and tickets are on sale now

Attention all film fanatics: the wait is over! Tickets for the Toronto International Film Festival officially go on sale today.

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is celebrating a milestone in the city this September, marking its 50th year of bringing films from Canada and beyond right here to Toronto’s downtown core. This year promises to be a star-studded spectacle, from major red carpet galas to indie gem presentations.

This time around, the festival is offering an exciting selection of 291 movies, including 209 feature films, six classics, 10 primetimes and 66 shorts.

Possibly the most exciting part about TIFF is getting to see exclusive premieres before the rest of the world. Some titles to look out for include Baz Luhrmann’s EPic: Elvis Presley in Concert, Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just An Accident, and Matt Johnson’s Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie.

Festival-goers can also take advantage of the chance to get up close and personal with some of their favourite actors and actresses. So far, TIFF has announced international superstars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Tessa Thompson for its In Conversation With… series, a candid, in-depth conversation with the stars about their careers and creative journeys.

TIFF runs from Sept. 4 to 14. Adult ticket prices range from $17 to $27 depending on the screening. You can find the full schedule for this year’s TIFF here.

