Dance your way through the summer with these 12 pop music concerts in Toronto

Toronto’s music scene has a vibe all year long, but the summertime is when the scene reaches its peak, with a variety of concerts happening each and every day.

Pop music especially takes over the city allowing Torontonians to dance the night away underneath the sun at a variety of indoor and outdoor venues. So, it’s only right to add an energetic pop concert to your summer bucket list.

Check out one of these pop stars who plan to light up the stage in the 6ix this summer.

JUNE

Lights – (A) live Again

Date: June 7, 2025

Location: HISTORY

This Canadian pop legend, Lights, will take over HISTORY with her (A)live Again tour, celebrating her 6th studio album A6. Watch her bring the stage to life for a night filled with high energy and intimate vibes. To find tickets, click here.

HALSEY – For My Last Trick Tour

Date: June 10

Location: Budweiser

Fans are in for quite a few tricks and a whole lot of treats as Halsey returns to Toronto. The For My Last Trick Tour will take over Budweiser and will feature Sir Chloe and Royal Otis as opening acts. Grab tickets for the show here.

Banks – Off With Her Head Tour

Date: June 24

Location HISTORY

Banks is celebrating the release of her fifth studio album, Off With Her Head, with this exciting new tour. This pop-star will take over HISTORY leaving guests with a night they won’t forget. Click here to find tickets.

Stray Kids – Dominate Tour

Date: June 29

Location: Rogers Stadium

End the month with K-pop sensation Stray Kids who will be making history as the very first act to dominate the Rogers Stadium. With a seating capacity of more than 50,000, this new open-air venue is sure to make your night special as you enjoy music under the stars. Click here to grab tickets.

JULY

Coldplay – Music of The Spheres

Date: July 7, 8, 11, 12

Location: Rogers Stadium

Coldplay will be playing under a sky full of stars as they take over the Rogers Stadium for four incredible nights. Kicking off on July 7, this pop-rock show will have you coming back for more, don’t forget to grab your tickets.

Kesha and Scissor Sisters – The Tits Out Tour

Date: July 21

Location: Budweiser Stage

The clock is TikToking down to Kesha as she co-headlines Budweiser Stage with pop-rock band The Scissor Sisters. The party doesn’t even begin there, you’ll be up on your feet with Rose Grey as she opens up the show. Hurry up and grab tickets here.

BLACKPINK – Deadline World Tour

Date: July 22, 23

Location: Rogers Stadium

These K-pop queens are making their highly-anticipated return to Toronto, and you don’t wanna miss the deadline to grab tickets. Catch this girl group dance the night away at Rogers Stadium for two whole nights. To find tickets, click here.

GRACIE ABRAMS – The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour With Role Model

Date: July 26

Location: Budweiser Stage

This is certainly no secret, Gracie Abrams returns to Toronto with The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour with special guest Role Model. The pop star will headline Budweiser for a summer night filled with love songs, sad songs, and all the right vibes. Click here for tickets.

AUGUST

Katy Perry – The Lifetimes Tour

Date: August 6

Location: Scotiabank Arena

Katy Perry is sure to make this concert feel out of this world as she brings her Lifetimes Tour to the Scotiabank Arena. From new songs to classic hits, this tour is ready to put on the show of a lifetime. To find tickets, click here.

Tate Mcrae – Miss Possessive Tour

Date: August 20

Location: Scotiabank Arena

This up-and-coming Canadian pop princess is bringing her smooth moves, and upbeat music to the Scotiabank Arena. Dance and sing the night away with pop music’s biggest rising stars to end your summer. Click here for tickets.

The Jonas Brothers – Jonas20: Living The Dream Tour

Date: August 21

Location: The Rogers Centre

The Jo-bros just can’t get enough of Toronto, celebrate 20 years of pop-rock music and nostalgic hits as this trio takes over The Rogers Centre. To find tickets, click here.

BABYMONSTER – 1st World Tour [Hello Monsters]

Date: August 30

Location: Scotiabank Arena

Calling all the monsters, this K-pop girl group is hitting the stage in Toronto for the very first time as they embark on their first world tour. Say hello to BABYMONSTER as they take over Scotiabank arena. Click here for tickets.