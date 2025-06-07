These 9 first date spots in Toronto might just score you a second one this summer 

Love is in the air this summer, and Torontonians are asking themselves: where is the perfect spot for a first date?

First impressions can be really important when it comes to love, and finding the perfect first date spot can be nervewrecking. But don’t sweat, Now Toronto’s got your back! Here are 9 spots and ideas to take your boo on your first date, from romantic and quick get-togethers to adventurous and fun activities.

Coffee in the park

Location: Multiple city parks

Sipping on a refreshing cup of iced coffee while taking a stroll through a beautiful park is already a great summer activity, and if you are looking for a short-and-sweet first date to get to know your next boo, this might be the perfect option. Toronto has so many beautiful parks you can explore with your date, but here are some recommendations that won’t disappoint: Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Toronto Music Garden, Riverdale Park.

The Rec Room

Location: 255 Bremner Blvd.

If you’re looking for a fun and exciting relationship, what better way to start it than with an arcade date? This spot offers an arcade full of your favourite games, including racing, virtual-reality experiences, hoop throwing and more, so you can check out your date’s competitive side early on. Plus, the Rec Room also has a restaurant so you can sit down and get to know them better over a drink and some yummy food.

Allan Gardens Conservatory

Location: 160 Gerrard St. E.

What’s more romantic than flowers? Take a chance to explore the city and take your date to see some beautiful flowers and plants from all over the world. With five different indoor botanical greenhouses, with numerous plant species, from tropical to arid to temperate environments. Plus, check out the iconic Palm House that was just reopened after an architectural renovation! In the orchid room, besides beautiful flowers, you and your date will also be greeted by some beautiful small turtles, which are the cutest local favourite.

Explore Kensington Market

Location: Kensington Market (August St. between Dundas St. W. and Nassau St.)

This is a great date idea for foodies that will give you a chance to not only get to know your date, but also have some great bites and explore the city. One of the city’s most beloved spots, there’s lots to do in Kensington, with lots of local businesses and vendors with food and goods from all over the world. For some extra fun, consider exploring the region during Pedestrian Sundays, when it closes for vehicles, and opens its streets for visitors and varied street vendors every last Sunday of the month!

Canoe or kayak at the Harbourfront

Location: 283 Queens Quay W.

Tired of traditional first dates and in for some adventure? Well, we have the perfect summer date for you! Head to the Waterfront or the Toronto Islands and rent a kayak or canoe for a thrilling and romantic time! Take the time to go out in the lake with your boo and really get to know them, while having lots of fun—you can watch the city’s skyline, listen to some music, and maybe even catch the sunset. Click here for more information.

Ice cream

Location: Multiple locations

Similar to the coffee date, this one is for those of you looking for something short-and-sweet to get a first impression from your date. Get to know your next love while having a summer-favourite sweet treat and having something cold on a hot day. There are plenty of options for ice cream in the city, and you can head out to our recommendations for the best spots in the city.

Mini golf

Location: Scarborough Putting Edge (410 Progress Ave., Unit D6A)

Are you up for a fun and challenging first date? Take your (maybe) next partner for a game of mini golf at the Scarborough Putting Edge, where you will enter a dizzying universe of fun with 18 targets to hit with some neon-light art and paths. Bring your and your partner’s competitive sides out and get to know each other over a fun and dynamic activity with a vibrant atmosphere.

Paint Cabin

Location: Leslieville (723 Gerrard St. E.); Liberty Village (219 Dufferin St., Unit 4B)

Explore your date’s creative side and invite them for a night of handmade crafts at the Paint Cabin. On this date, you can make your own canvas painting, decorated tote bags, wooden boards and more! Let your heart speak through your art, sip on some yummy drinks and talk (and paint) the night away.

Centre Island

Location: Toronto Islands

Take the ferry with your date to the Toronto Islands this summer for some beautiful city views and dynamic summer activities. There are so many options here, you can catch one of the Island’s restaurants, head out to the Centreville Amusement Park for some thrilling fun, rent a two-seat bike or even just stroll around and talk.