8 Toronto artists who are coming out with new music this spring

Looking for new music to bop to as the weather gets warmer? Look no further! Toronto’s music scene will be bursting into spring with a highly anticipated slate of new album releases from both rising local artists and industry heavyweights. Arkells, Metric, and Cadence Weapon are just a few artists with new music on the horizon.

Here are eight artists with albums coming out in March, April, and May.

Spring colours: The Courage Cloak

Release date: March 27

Toronto five-piece Spring Colours have been steadily making a name for themselves in the city’s alternative music scene. The self-dubbed chiptune, indie, and noise-pop band have been releasing music for close to six years, debuting with a three-song self-titled EP. The band has played iconic local venues like The Monarch Tavern and The Drake Underground, as well as NXNE 2025. Their first full-length album The Courage Cloak comes out March 27.

Good Kid: Can We Hang Out Sometime?

Release date: April 3

Toronto indie rock band Good Kid have been active since 2015, when its five members banded together while studying computer science at the University of Toronto. The band’s debut track “Nomu” gained traction on Reddit, and introduced their mascot, Nomu Kid, which represents the band to this day. Between 2018 and 2024, the band released four self-titled EPs and one acoustic EP. Good Kid’s debut album, Can We Hang Out Sometime? will drop April 3.

Arkells: Between Us

Release date: April 17

Canadian rock band Arkells are practically Toronto royalty with 10 albums and nine Juno Awards under their belt. They hold the record for most Group of the Year wins. The five-piece from Hamilton formed in 2006 and initially called themselves Charlemagne, before changing their name to avoid being sued. Five of their singles have reached number one on the Canadian Alternative charts and seven of their albums placed on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. Their 11th album Between Us will be released on April 17.

LØLØ: god forbid a girl spits out her feelings!

Release date: April 17

Lauren Mandel, aka LØLØ, is Toronto’s Gen-Z pop-punk princess. Born and raised in Toronto, she began writing songs and playing open mics around the city as a highschooler. In 2020, Mandel’s popularity grew through her alternative perspective covers of popular songs like Taylor Swift’s “Betty” and The Kid Laroi’s “Without You,” which blew up on TikTok. Since then, she’s come out with two albums, three EPs, and toured with bands like Simple Plan, Marianas Trench and New Found Glory. LØLØ’s third album, god forbid a girl spits out her feelings!, comes out April 17.

Cadence Weapon: Forager

Release date: April 24

Cadence Weapon has been a mainstay in Canadian hip-hop for over 20 years now, first coming onto the scene in 2005 with his debut album, Breaking Kayfabe. To date, he has six albums and three mixtapes under his belt, with his 2021 LP, Parallel World, winning the 2021 Polaris Music Prize. In 2022, he forayed into the literary world with his memoir Bedroom Rapper: Cadence Weapon on Hip Hop, Resistance and Surviving the Music Industry. Cadence Weapon’s seventh album, Forager, is due April 24, alongside his second book, Ways of Listening.

Metric: Romanticize the Dive

Release date: April 24

Metric is almost 30 years into their career and they’re still going strong. The Toronto indie rock four-piece have released nine albums and have won five Juno Awards. In 2023, they were ranked 41st on Rolling Stone’s list of The 50 Greatest Canadian Artists of All Time. Metric have opened for legendary rock bands Smashing Pumpkins, The Rolling Stones, and Muse. Romanticize the Dive, Metric’s 10th album, is out April 24.

Abigail Lapell: Shadow Child

Release date: May 8

Toronto singer-songwriter Abigail Lapell has been enamouring listeners with her soft folk ballads since 2009. She has won four Canadian Folk Awards, a Colleen Peterson Songwriting Award, and was nominated for a Juno Award at the 2025 ceremony. Her sixth album, Shadow Child, will grace audiences on May 8.

Broken Social Scene: Remember the Humans

Release date: May 8

Whether Broken Social Scene are a band is debatable, but what’s not up for debate is their status as one of Canada’s most influential indie rock collectives. Over the years, Broken Social Scene have had as few as six members, and as many as 19. The group has released five albums and three collections of B-sides. Remember the Humans, out May 8, will be their first album in over 10 years.