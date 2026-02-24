Airbnb opens limited bookings for iconic ‘Heated Rivalry’ cottage in Muskoka

What to know The lakefront Muskoka cottage featured in the season finale of Heated Rivalry is now available for limited weekend bookings on Airbnb this May.

The Barlochan Cottage serves as the backdrop to the pivotal episode “The Cottage,” spotlighting the romance between Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, characters based on the bestselling novels by Nova Scotian author Rachel Reid.

A select number of guests can reserve weekend stays at $248.10 per night — a nod to the hockey jersey numbers worn by the show’s two leading characters

Fans awaiting the next chapter will have to wait a little longer, as Reid recently postponed the third book in the series, Unrivaled, with a new release date set for June 2027.

Cozy up in Canada’s hottest cottage — the steamy Muskoka home from hit television series Heated Rivalry will be available for bookings on Airbnb starting this spring.

Vacation rental company Airbnb announced Tuesday that the Barlochan cottage, which has captivated screens nationwide this winter, is allowing fans to book and experience the hideaway in real life.

Crave original drama Heated Rivalry tells the forbidden love story of hockey stars Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), based on a series of romance novels by Nova Scotia-based author Rachel Reid. The Muskoka lakefront property serves as the backdrop of the pivotal season finale, aptly named “The Cottage.”

Built by Toronto-based architect Trevor McIvor, the cottage features three bedrooms with king-sized beds and electric curtains, a central living area with a wall-mounted TV, a fully-equipped kitchen, and floor-to-ceiling glass walls overlooking the lake.

Officially becoming bookable as of Mar. 3 at noon, a select number of guests can book weekend stays at the cottage throughout May, priced at $248.10 per night. The price is a nod to the series: Shane Hollander wears jersey number 24 for the Montreal Metros, while Ilya Rozanov wears number 81 for the Boston Raiders.

Listed dates include:

May 8-10

May 16-18

May 22-24

May 29-31

Additionally, to commemorate Barlochan cottage’s opening its doors for the first time on the platform, Airbnb will make a donation to the Children’s Foundation of Muskoka, a resource for kids from economically disadvantaged homes in Muskoka to access opportunities. However, the company did not disclose the donation amount.

For those who miss a chance to book the romantic getaway, unfortunately you might have to wait even longer for another crumb of Shane and Ilya’s love story. On Tuesday, novel author Reid revealed that she has postponed publication of Unrivaled, the third book in the series, due to circumstances around her Parkinson’s disease.

She says the book is now scheduled for release on Jun. 1, 2027, instead of this September.