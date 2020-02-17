In photos: the 2020 Winter Stations art installations

× Expand Nick Lachance Winter Stations 2020

The Beaches are looking a little brighter. The sixth annual Winter Stations design competition launched on Family Day, giving media, city officials and local families the chance to interact with four public-art installations constructed around lifeguard stations.

This year's jury selected the winners out of 273 submissions that came from artists, architects and designers worldwide. The installations, which are curated around the theme "Beyond the Five Senses," are on display on Woodbine Beach until March 31.

Check out photos and descriptions of each installation below.

Cristina Vega and Pablo Losa Fontangordo’s Mirage is a thin, circular structure that reacts to movement from the sun. It will appear red or bright yellow depending where you stand.

Charlie Sutherland’s Kaleidoscope Of The Senses covers the sensorial theme with clean lines. The structure comprises a bell tower that makes clanking sounds, a diagonal chimney emits aromas from oils in the sand, a white extrusion visually frames the beach and the horizontal red beam can be touched.

The student winner is Centenial College’s The Beach's Percussion Ensemble, which consists of stacked wooden shapes fitted with metal bells (like wind chimes) and sticks circling a steel drum.

The most comfortable-looking installation is easily iheartblob’s Noodle Feed, an environment made out of colourful noodles. Visitors can also use an augmented reality app to leave virtual impressions.

