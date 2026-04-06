Dan Levy says no to a Schitt’s Creek sequel after Catherine O’Hara’s death

What to know Dan Levy broke down in tears during a CBS News Sunday Morning interview this week when asked if a Schitt’s Creek sequel could ever happen.

Levy flatly rejected the idea, saying, “You can’t” make a sequel without Catherine O’Hara, who died recently at 71 after playing Moira Rose across all six seasons.

Before O’Hara’s death, Levy had considered the possibility of a sequel — he now says the memories of their time on set, including dancing together, are what he’s holding on to.

Canadian actor Dan Levy broke down in tears this week when asked whether a Schitt’s Creek sequel could ever happen, insisting it can’t without late actress Catherine O’Hara.

O’Hara played the role of Levy’s character David Rose’s mother, Moira Rose, in the popular sitcom Schitt’s Creek from 2015 until the show’s finale in 2020. The Toronto-born actress died on Jan. 30, reportedly as a result of a pulmonary embolism.

In an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, Levy, who co-created the show with his father Eugene Levy, had an emotional reaction when asked about the sitcom’s future.

For the first time since production wrapped, Levy returned to Goodwood, Ont., the small Ontario town where Schitt’s Creek was filmed.

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In the video, he immediately rejected the idea of a sequel, “No, not now. You can’t.”

Prior to Catherine O’Hara’s death, Levy thought of making a sequel, but assured that’s no longer in the cards.

“It’s tough,” Levy teared, adding that he didn’t imagine he’d have quite an emotional reaction, but recalled his fondest memories — such as both of them dancing together.

“It’s what you have to hold on to, the memories of it all.” He joked, “For someone who was not on the Internet, she knew how to meme.”