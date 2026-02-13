What to know Devo Brown is leaving Breakfast Television after eight years, calling the decision “completely surreal.”

He said the move was months in the making and that he’s ready to pursue new opportunities in Canada and the U.S. with “zero regrets.”

Fans and colleagues, including co-host Dina Pugliese, are sharing heartfelt tributes as his final on-air date approaches.

Brown’s last day with BT is set for Friday, March 27.

Reactions are pouring in after one of Toronto’s most popular TV hosts announced he is moving on from Breakfast Television (BT).

Devo Brown is a household name in Toronto media. He has been a familiar face on BT for eight years, working alongside Dina Pugliese, Sid Seixeiro, Meredith Shaw and many other popular broadcasters to bring Torontonians their daily dose of morning news. But now he’s wrapping up his run with the show and pursuing new projects.

“This is a day I didn’t think would ever happen. It’s completely surreal,” he shared during Thursday’s broadcast.

He explained that the move was his decision, calling it a battle in his mind and world that had lasted months.

“I am at a point in my career & life where I don’t want the ‘what if’s’. What if I did this or that, zero regrets,” he continued. “There are opportunities that I want to consider and explore both in the U.S. and here at home, and now is the right time to do that. Waking up with you for the last eight years has been a true honour and privilege.”

He also showed love for his team, calling his time with BT a thrilling ride.

“I wouldn’t be the person I am today without the support, conversations, laughs and tears — well, you guys know I never cry. I look forward to sharing more about my future when the time is right.”

In addition to working on BT, Brown currently hosts the KiSS radio show, Set It Off, syndicated nationwide, and previously hosted The Devo Brown Show on Toronto’s KiSS 92.5 FM, as well as morning and afternoon drive programs on the former FLOW 93.5 FM.

“We are going to miss you every single day.”

Online, fans and fellow broadcasters are sharing messages of support for the host.

“We are going to miss you every single day. You’ve been a true friend for a million reasons and in a million ways. We love you, the viewers adore you… You are beloved. I know we are family for life, and as much as I am sad for us, I can’t wait to see you spread your wings and fly,” Brown’s co-host Dina Pugliese commented.

“Congrats sweet king 💕 I know whatever is coming next is going to be big and beautiful!!” wrote radio host Jax Irwin.

“You’re amazing Devo! Congrats on what’s to come next,” journalist Brandon Gonez commented.

“Devo you were always my fave on the show you will definitely be missed,” one viewer shared.

“Well done! All the best in your next chapter. Onto the next one,” another commented.

“The best is yet to come.”

Brown’s last day on-air is slated for Friday, March 27.