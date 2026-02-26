Events happening in Toronto this weekend: Feb. 27 – Mar. 1

It’s the final weekend of February, and Toronto is heading into March with a packed calendar and plenty of ways to make the most of it.

Whether you’re looking to try something new or revisit a favourite kind of outing, there are so many reasons to get out and explore the city this weekend before the month wraps up.

Friday, Feb. 27

Rhythm on the Rocks

​​Location: Toronto Event Centre, 15 Saskatchewan Rd.

Trade in the winter chill for island heat at Rhythm on the Rocks, a high-energy celebration of Jamaican culture hosted by the Jamaica Tourist Board. Expect a cocktail-style evening filled with bold Caribbean flavours, premium rum, reggae rhythms and live performances from AGENT SASCO, Baby Cham, Spexdaboss, D’Bandit and more. Beyond the music, guests can browse Jamaican fashion and artisanal showcases, discover travel deals and even have a chance to win an all-inclusive getaway to Jamaica. Tickets start at $56.50 and can be purchased at the Rhythm on the Rocks event’s website.

Advertisement

Candlelight Jazz: Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, and the Women of Jazz feat. Joanna Majoko

Location: Paradise Theatre, 1006c Bloor St. W

Step into an intimate, candlelit setting as some of the most iconic female Jazz hits take centre stage at Paradise Theatre. This immersive concert transforms the historic venue into a glowing backdrop for a live tribute celebrating legendary voices and timeless melodies, all in a warm, multi-sensory atmosphere. Tickets can be purchased at Candlelights Concerts’ Fever website.

Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience



Location: YZD, 30 Hanover Rd.

Explore a larger-than-life tribute to Claude Monet as more than 300 of the painter’s works are transformed into towering projections, shifting light displays and immersive soundscapes. The digital art experience invites guests to wander through animated scenes inspired by favourites like Water Lilies and Impression, Sunrise, blending art and technology in a fully interactive setting. Timed entries run daily (continuing into spring 2026). Tickets start at $32.90 for adults and $24.90 for children.

Advertisement

Saturday, Feb. 28

Contra Dance on the Danforth



Location: St. Barnabas Church Hall, 175 Hampton Ave. (near Chester Station)

Swap out your Saturdays on the couch for an old-school dance night filled with live tunes, guided group dances and a welcoming, all-ages crowd. Contra Dance on the Danforth kicks off with a 7 p.m. beginner lesson (no partner or experience required) followed by an evening of continuous dancing starting at 7:30 p.m., led by David Smukler with live music from Daev Clysdale and Susanne Maziarz. Entry is pay-what-you-can on a sliding scale from $7 to $35 (free for kids 16 and under). Find more information at Toronto Contra Dance’s website.

Advertisement

Dog Mingle and Random Queers

Location: Society Clubhouse, 967 College St.

Looking to expand your circle this weekend? Dog Mingle & Random Queers is an indoor afternoon social that brings together LGBTQ+ folks, allies, and dog enthusiasts for easygoing conversation and community connection. The event starts at 2 p.m., with tickets available in advance through Eventbrite (no sales at the door). Expect music, friendly faces, leashed pups of all sizes and a relaxed space where you can show up solo, with a partner, or with your four-legged companion.

Story Slam

Location: The Palmerston Public Library Theatre, 560 Palmerston Ave.

Advertisement

Expect plot twists, awkward moments and unexpected turns at Storytelling Toronto’s first-ever Story Slam. Eight performers will take the stage to share folk tales, personal anecdotes and fables before a panel of judges who will offer feedback. The audience will vote for their top two favourites, with the winners walking away with a $100 cash prize and a Festival Pass to the Toronto International Storytelling Festival (May 7–10, 2026). Tickets can be purchased at Storytelling Toronto’s website.

Sunday, Mar. 1

Apres Ski Disco Brunch & Day Party

Location: Harriet’s Rooftop, 550 Wellington St W Suite C

Break out the retro fits and hit the rooftop for the fourth annual Après Ski Disco Brunch & Day Party, taking over Harriet’s from 1 to 8 p.m. The daytime celebration blends disco beats, live art, special performances and giveaways into one high-energy afternoon above the city. The Disco Brunch runs from 1 to 3 p.m., with an $80-per-person experience that includes a seated three-course menu, a mimosa and all-day access to the party (discounted cover applied with reservation). Day party-only tickets are also available online for those who just want to dance.

Advertisement

CatVideoFest

Location: Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor St. W

The internet’s favourite pastime is heading back to the big screen. CatVideoFest brings a curated reel of the latest viral sensations, animated shorts, music videos, and classic internet moments to local cinema for a feel-good movie experience. Beyond the laughs, the festival partners with cat-focused charities across the country, with 10 per cent of every ticket supporting Toronto Cat Rescue. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Hot Docs’ website.

Poetry Workshop With Laboni Islam in High Park

Advertisement

Location: High Park Forest School, 375 Colborne Lodge Dr.

Slow down and spend a winter afternoon blending poetry and the outdoors at High Park. This guided session begins indoors with nature-focused readings and discussions, before heading out for a reflective walk through the park with creative writing prompts along the way. Participants will write their own poetry both outside and inside the Forest School space, with the option to share and receive feedback in a supportive setting. Admission is $20 and can be purchased at High Park Nature Centre’s website.