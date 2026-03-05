Events happening in Toronto this weekend: March 6 – 8

Enjoy the first taste of spring weather with these activities.

Temperatures in Toronto are set to hit double digits this weekend, so it’s the perfect time to break out of winter hibernation and get out in the city.



Friday, March 6

She Be Lady

​​Location: Revival, 783 College St

This concert series is an annual celebration of women’s brilliance and cultural impact. This year’s lineup features soul singer Tweet, Nigerian-born Alt-R&B artist amaka., and Torontonian-Jamaican artist Leila Dey. Following this lineup, DJ Revy B will spin Afro and R&B into the night to continue the celebration of International Women’s Day. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.



Seussical the Musical

Location: 729 St. Clair Ave W.

The Hillcrest Village Community Players are staging a colourful adaptation of the world of Dr. Seuss. Several stories from Seuss’ works are being featured, including Horton Hears a Who, The Cat in the Hat, and more. Tickets are available on the Hillcrest Village Players website.



Saturday, March 7

Celebrate Toronto

Location: Nathan Phillips Square

This Friday is Toronto’s 192nd anniversary of incorporation. To mark the occasion, a huge one-day festival will take over Nathan Phillips Square from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. The event features over 120 local vendors, a wide variety of food stalls, live performances, a skate party on the ice rink, and more. The entire event will be capped off with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. It’s free and open to all ages.



Toronto 2SLGBTQIA+ Board Games Extravaganza



Location: Cake Cabaret, 627 Danforth Ave.

Lovers of board games, this one’s for you. Open to veterans and newcomers, this event features a wide variety of games available for play, social activities, and available food and drink from the venue. Open to everyone under the rainbow umbrella, the extravaganza will also have on-site volunteers ready to teach players how to play and help them find others to play with. Come make some new queer friends in a community-first, welcoming space. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.



Behind Your Favourite Toronto Kids TV Shows with Ed Conroy

Location: Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay West

Toronto-based historian and pop-culture expert Ed Conroy is taking residents behind the scenes of iconic golden-age kids programming in this special exhibition. There will be set pieces, costumes, clip viewing, reimagined and reconstructed sets, and much more, all from classic Toronto children’s programs like Mr. Dressup, Degrassi, The Friendly Giant, Polka Dot Door, and Today’s Special. Tickets for this event, hosted with Museum of Toronto, are available on Eventbrite.

Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival



Various locations

The longest-running sketch comedy fest in the city continues this weekend, with a wide variety of events for attendees. Notable events include Good News, a humorous take on the biggest stories of the day, and Sketchy Broads, a comedy showcase of femme comedians featuring the award-winning Janelle McGuinness. These two events, and the rest of the festival lineup, are available on the festival’s website.



Funny in Translation – An Immigrant Standup Comedy Show

Location: Free Times Cafe, 320 College St.

A great lineup of immigrant comedians will be on stage at the Free Times Cafe to joke and laugh about race and culture in Canada. The lineup includes Marwan Shaffey, Darren Leo, Karie Johnson, and Manny Mangat. Grab tickets on Eventbrite.



Sunday, March 8

Weird Duck Time Nature Walk in High Park

Location: High Park Forest School, 375 Colborne Lodge Dr.

Apparently, there are quite a few weird ducks that visit Toronto during and just following the winter. The High Park Nature Centre is ready to show off some of these weirdos, with a beginner birding course this weekend. The family-friendly event is pay-what-you-can and tickets are available on the organization’s website.

