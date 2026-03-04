Harry Styles pop-up coming to Toronto for limited time

What to know
- Ahead of his fourth studio album, Harry Styles is bringing a one-weekend-only pop-up to downtown Toronto from March 6 to 8.
- The shop will take over 938 Queen Street West, the current home of Japanese retail concept The Welcome Market.
- The pop-up coincides with the release of Styles’ new album Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally on Friday, featuring exclusive merchandise tied to the project.
- Eligible American Express cardholders can access perks including early entry with a guest, a dedicated checkout line and a complimentary gift while supplies last.
Ahead of his fourth studio album, a Harry Styles pop-up will be coming to downtown Toronto, for one weekend only.
The artist initially announced the 16 pop-up city locations on his headquarters Instagram on Monday. He released more details on the specific addresses on Wednesday morning.
The pop-up will run from March 6 to 8 at 938 Queen Street West, also the location for Japanese pop-up, The Welcome Market.
Despite Styles skipping Canada in his world tour later this year, fans can expect in-store merchandise relating to the artist and his upcoming album Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, releasing on Friday, which is also the first day of the pop-up.
Fans with specific American Express cards are able to access some benefits, including early access to the store along with one guest, a dedicated check-out line, and a complimentary gift while supplies last.
The Toronto pop-up hours are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.