Harry Styles pop-up coming to Toronto for limited time

Ahead of his fourth studio album, a Harry Styles pop-up will be coming to downtown Toronto, for one weekend only.

The artist initially announced the 16 pop-up city locations on his headquarters Instagram on Monday. He released more details on the specific addresses on Wednesday morning.

The pop-up will run from March 6 to 8 at 938 Queen Street West, also the location for Japanese pop-up, The Welcome Market.

Despite Styles skipping Canada in his world tour later this year, fans can expect in-store merchandise relating to the artist and his upcoming album Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, releasing on Friday, which is also the first day of the pop-up.

Fans with specific American Express cards are able to access some benefits, including early access to the store along with one guest, a dedicated check-out line, and a complimentary gift while supplies last.

The Toronto pop-up hours are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.