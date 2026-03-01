March Break is just around the corner, and Toronto has no shortage of fun activities for families, kids and teenagers.

This year, Toronto Catholic and public schools are closed from March 16-20 for the break. From scrapbooking in Scarborough to free activities at a local shopping centre, workshops for aspiring designers and more, here are seven things to check out in Toronto this March Break.

Sugar ShackTO

Dates: March 14-15, 2026

Sugar ShackTO is back with an event set for the weekend ahead of March Break, making it a great way to kick off a week of fun. Maple syrup lovers and those who appreciate all things Canadiana will enjoy this event at the Harbourfront Centre.

Enjoy the venue as it transforms into a maple syrup wonderland with bonfires to stay warm, maple sugaring demonstrations, delicious maple-infused food, a Lumberjack show, live music and more.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. both days and is free to attend, with food, drinks and other goodies available for purchase. This includes classic maple taffy, priced at $5.00 each or $20.00 for five.

Full details are on the Harbourfront Centre website.

Design workshops at Bata Shoe Museum

Date: March 16-20, 2026

Have a little one who is interested in fashion and design? The Bata Shoe Museum has some fun daily workshops you may want to check out this March Break.

From March 16-20, 2026, every day from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., the museum will run various tutorials on things like making custom shoe pins, lace beading, and the chance to collect some charms for your favourite kicks. The shoe designer sessions run daily at 12 and 3 p.m.

Attendees can also enjoy guided exhibit tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to learn more about the history of footwear via a guided tour and a shoe design presentation with one of the museum’s expert education guides.

The tours and crafting sessions run on a drop-in basis and are included in the cost of general admission tickets. The programming is suitable for kids of all ages, but those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Free activities at Yorkgate Mall

Dates: March 16-20, 2026

Yorkgate Mall, located in the Jane and Finch community, is back with another March Break schedule jam-packed with free activities for the whole family.

On Monday, March 16, enjoy planetarium shows that allow you to explore the universe from the comfort of Toronto. Shows run every 45 minutes from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

An exotic animal show is going down on March 17, exhibiting various reptiles from around the world, and an African tortoise. There are two shows slated for the day, happening at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., with a hands-on petting zoo from 2-2:45.

Open Mic Canada is hosting a talent search at the mall, with open auditions on Saturday, March 14, Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday the 18th from 1-3 p.m., so if singing is your thing, you might want to check it out.

Enjoy a storytime session with Franklin the Turtle from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, a POG game day on Thursday, and live wrestling on Thursday and Friday from 1-3 p.m.

Find the full details on the mall’s website.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Date: March 15, 2026

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back for another celebration of Irish heritage. This year, it’s a few days ahead of the annual Irish celebration. Organized by the Toronto St. Patrick’s Parade Society of Toronto, the event includes a pre-parade breakfast at Madison Pub from 9-11 a.m. on Sunday. The annual tradition will bring together community members, sponsors, and parade participants for a relaxed morning of celebration.

Self-proclaimed as the world’s most diverse St. Patrick’s celebration, the parade brings together thousands of performers, community groups, cultural organizations, and families. This year’s march kicks off at 12:00 p.m. at St. George and Bloor streets, travelling along Bloor to Yonge St., and down Yonge to Dundas before wrapping up at the square.

You can find out more about the breakfast and the parade on the society’s website.

Spring Equinox Festival at STACKT Market

Dates: March 17-22, 2026

Step into Spring at STACKT Market’s Spring Equinox Festival, filled with tons of activities and experiences for the whole family to enjoy.

Organizers say the event is focused on renewal, balance, and new beginnings, with programming for all ages. The lineup includes wellness and meditation sessions (hello puppy yoga!) and crafting activities that are good for both adults, kids and families.

Shop at various vendor stalls, enjoy local food and drink offerings, and take in live music throughout the week while welcoming the new season.

The festival runs from 12-8 p.m. all week long, and is free to attend. Find the full rundown and register for workshops and activities on STACKT’s website.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert

Dates: March 20-21, 2026

Calling all Harry Potter fans, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert is coming to Roy Thompson Hall this March Break for a show you won’t want to miss. The show is part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, featuring a live orchestra performing the score from the film while it plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen behind the musicians.

The production is led by Evan Mitchell, one of Canada’s most sought-after conductors, who is the Music Director of the Kingston Symphony, the Music Director of Opera 5, and the Interim Music Director of The Thunder Bay Symphony.

There are three performances scheduled, with shows at 7:30 p.m.on the 20 and 21, and a matinee at 2 o’clock on Saturday afternoon. Tickets are currently available and start at around $95.

Scarborough scrapbooking at the Scarborough Museum

Date: March 21, 2026

Head to the Scarborough Museum for a special family-friendly scrapbooking event focused on the east end, led by Alicia and Maiyuri of Lens on the Ends, a Scarborough-based photography education and mentorship program.

Attendees are encouraged to explore their own connections to Scarborough through movement, memory and collage-making. Bring personal pictures, including family photos, snaps of your daily life, and pictures of a place in the city that means something to you and use them to create scrapbook collages celebrating identity and shared histories.

The workshop starts at 1 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to show up around 12:45 p.m. to get settled in before the event begins. Attendees under 14 must be accompanied by someone over 18. You can register for the workshop on the museum website.