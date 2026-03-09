Live music in Toronto this week: Here are the concerts happening March 9–15

As warmer weather slowly trickles in, Toronto’s live music scene is springing into action this week, with a wide range of artists performing at venues throughout the GTA.

From rising country stars to R&B singers and hip-hop acts, music fans will have several opportunities to catch unforgettable live shows at the most iconic concert hotspots.

Here are a few artists performing in Toronto this week.

Bailey Zimmerman

When: March 9

March 9 Where: HISTORY

American country rocker Bailey Zimmerman kicks off the week with a performance at The Beaches venue HISTORY. The Southern Illinois-born singer is currently embarking on his Different Night Same Rodeo tour, named after his summer 2025 album of the same name. General admission tickets start at $150.

Advertisement

Journey

When: March 9

March 9 Where: TD Coliseum

Iconic rock band Journey is gearing up for their farewell concert in Hamilton, dubbed the Final Frontier Tour. This is a must-go for fans of one of the biggest rock acts of the 1980s, who can expect to hear favourites like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” and “Open Arms.” Tickets are available now, starting at $164.

Rod Stewart

Advertisement

When: March 10

March 10 Where: TD Coliseum

Legendary British pop rock singer Rod Stewart is bringing decades of hits to the Hamilton stage. Known for classics like “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and “Forever Young,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer continues to tour globally with a catalogue spanning more than 50 years. Tickets are on sale and start at $114.

Amber Mark

When: March 11

March 11 Where: The Danforth Music Hall

Multifaced R&B singer-songwriter and producer Amber Mark will take the stage at The Danforth Music Hall. Her soulful sound dances across a blend of genres like pop, funk, and bossa nova, which can be heard in her most recent sophomore album Pretty Idea. Tickets are available starting at $53.

Advertisement

Jay Electronica

When: March 11

March 11 Where: The Phoenix Concert Theatre

New Orleans hip-hop artist and producer Jay Electronica will perform at The Phoenix Concert Theatre. The rapper, known for his poetic lyrics and mystique in the industry, has worked alongside the biggest names in music like Justin Bieber, J. Cole, Mos Def, Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Mac Miller, Chance the Rapper, and more. He most recently dropped a series of EPs throughout September 2025, a long-awaited follow-up to his 2020 album A Written Testimony. Tickets are available starting at $55.

RAAHiiM

Advertisement

When: March 12

March 12 Where: The Drake Underground

Toronto R&B artist RAAHiiM is bringing a hometown show to The Drake Underground. The singer has been gaining attention for his emotional, transparent lyricism, most notably with his breakout single “Peak (Fed Up).” The rising local artist continues his signature “lover boy blues” sound with the release of his third album Pray For Me, which dropped in February. Tickets start at $37.

Lithe

When: March 15

March 15 Where: The Mod Club

Australian artist Lithe wraps up the week with a show at The Mod Club. Known for his sound that mixes R&B, pop, and hip-hop elements, the rising performer has been building a fanbase across the seas, most notably for his 2024 single “Fall Back” which was remixed by Toronto rapper Nav and American rapper Lil Tjay. His tour follows the drop of his November project Euphoria, and tickets for Toronto’s leg are available starting at $124.