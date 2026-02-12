Hilary Duff announces world tour coming to Toronto this summer

What to know Hilary Duff, who shot to superstardom for starring in Lizzie McGuire in the 2000s, will be embarking on “The Lucky Me” world tour.

She will be playing the RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto on Aug. 12, 2026.

Less than a month after playing an intimate show at HISTORY, Hilary Duff has announced a world tour, with stops in Toronto and Hamilton.

She will be playing RBC Amphitheatre on Aug. 12, 2026 and Hamilton’s TD Coliseum Feb. 2, 2027.

On Thursday morning, Duff unveiled her upcoming, The Lucky Me world tour, which will be making stops in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Mexico City.

This will be her first world tour in nearly two decades. She last played international shows in 2007 for her Dignity tour.

A few weeks ago, she tested the waters with four intimate shows in Toronto, London, Los Angeles and New York City, with an upcoming 6-date residency in Las Vegas for her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour. At the Los Angeles show, Duff hinted at an upcoming world tour.

The other Canadian dates for Duff’s upcoming tour will be in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Winnipeg, Montreal and Ottawa.

Presale for The Lucky Me tour starts Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with general sale beginning Feb. 20.