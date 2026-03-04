Kes the Band to close North American tour in Toronto this summer

What to know Kes the Band will wrap its North American ‘Roots, Rock, Soca’ tour in Toronto on July 4 at the newly renamed RBC Amphitheatre.

The soca group previously made history as the first soca act to headline the venue when it was still called Budweiser Stage, and frontman Kees Dieffenthaller has described Toronto as a career-shaping city.

Artist presale tickets go live March 5 at 10 a.m., followed by the general public sale on March 6 at 10 a.m.

Trinidadian soca group Kes the Band is returning to the Toronto venue where they made history last year, as revealed in a new tour announcement.

On Wednesday, Kes unveiled the ‘Roots, Rock, Soca’ tour, set to hit cities across North America beginning May 28.

Toronto is slated as the final stop on Jul. 4, taking over the newly named RBC Amphitheatre, formerly known as Budweiser Stage. On Jun. 14, 2025, the band made history as the first soca act to headline the outdoor venue under its former name.

In an exclusive interview with Now Toronto last summer, lead vocalist Kees Dieffenthaller revealed that the city has a special place in his heart – not only as the first city he toured outside of the Caribbean, but the birthplace of the band’s breakout hit “Wotless,” which was produced alongside Trinidadian-Canadian singer Kerwin Du Bois.

The group returned to Toronto only months later in December for its annual holiday concert KesMAS, where the frontman referred to the city as “home.”

Kes is sure to bring the vibes from Port of Spain straight to the 6ix this summer, and tickets go on sale this week for you to get in on the action.

Artist presale starts on Thursday, Mar. 5 at 10 a.m., while the general public sale begins Friday, Mar. 6 at 10 a.m.