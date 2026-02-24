Osheaga 2026 announces star-studded lineup: Tate McRae, Lorde, Twenty One Pilots to headline

What to know Osheaga 2026 takes place July 31-Aug. 2 at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau with a star-studded lineup.



Twenty One Pilots, Tate McRae, and Lorde headline the festival on consecutive nights.



Other performers include Kehlani, Zara Larsson, and Sombr, offering a mix of pop, R&B, and international acts.



Tate McRae makes her Osheaga debut, while Lorde and Twenty One Pilots return after several years.

Osheaga 2026 is almost here, and Montreal’s iconic music festival is bringing a lineup that’s sure to excite fans.

The festival takes place July 31-Aug. 2 at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Headliners for this year include Twenty One Pilots on July 31, Tate McRae on Aug.1, and Lorde on Aug. 2.

But the festival isn’t just about the headliners, other big names joining the lineup include Zara Larsson, Kehlani, Sombr, Gunna, Major Lazer and more.

For Canadian pop sensation Tate McRae, this year marks her Osheaga debut, further proving that she may just be “Canada down” after all.

McRae comes off a remarkable run, including her sold-out Miss Possessive tour in support of her 2025 chart-topping album Miss Possessive, solidifying her status as a rising force in the global music scene.

Fans of R&B will also have plenty to look forward to with Kehlani, whose hit “Folded” recently earned two Grammy Awards for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

Returning to the festival after more than a decade, legendary pop-rock duo Twenty One Pilots will bring their energetic live show back to Osheaga, following their last performance at the festival in 2015.

Lorde makes her Osheaga return for the first time since 2017, when she headlined just two months after releasing her critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated sophomore album Melodrama.

Tickets for Osheaga 2026 go on sale Feb. 27, with early access already available for AMEX cardholders.