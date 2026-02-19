‘Pillows of love,’ Japan’s viral 7-Eleven egg sandwiches are landing in Canada

What to know The Japanese 7-Eleven Tamago Sando Egg Salad Sandwich will be available in Canada starting March 4 at 7-Eleven stores.

The sandwich features cage-free eggs, Japanese Kewpie mayo, and soft shokupan (milk bread.)

Canadian fans have long sought out the sandwich while travelling in Japan and have been calling for it to come here for years.

​People are excited that the viral Japanese 7-Eleven sandwiches are about to hit Canadian shelves.

On Thursday, 7-Eleven announced the Canadian launch of its Tamago Sando Egg Salad Sandwich, a staple that has captivated foodies online and inspired countless dupes.

The Canadian version stays true to its origins, made with cage-free eggs, authentic Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise, and fluffy shokupan (milk bread).

Why all the fuss? The sandwich’s creamy, umami-rich egg filling and pillowy bread have earned international praise—including from the late Anthony Bourdain, who called them “pillows of love.” Canadian travellers, too, have long posted about their obsession with the sandwich, wishing it would make its way to Canada.

​Under that same post, a TikTok user commented, “​​Omg look Soo good.”

Another said, “Canada needs cheap food like this.”

This item became so popular that last June, the Japan National Tourism Office in Toronto announced that 580,000 Canadians visited Japan in 2024.

But the wait is over, and Canadians don’t need to grab their passports to try the item, because 7-Eleven Canada is launching the egg sandwich nationwide on March 4.

So far, Canadians have mixed feelings.

Some Instagram users are bursting with excitement.

“Yummy,” one person commented.

“I’m gonna camp out! Woooot,” another cheered.

But some disagreed. “Not the same gang,” one argued.

7-Eleven has yet to release the price of the sandwiches, but according to media reports, it will be listed for around $5.