Scarborough Walk of Fame welcomes nine new inductees including Jesse Asido, Fefe Dobson, and Andre De Grasse

What to know Nine new inductees will be added to the Scarborough Walk of Fame at a public ceremony at Scarborough Town Centre on April 15.

Notable honourees include Juno-nominated singer FeFe Dobson and Olympic champion Andre De Grasse.

Entrepreneur Jesse Asido, creator of the popular Scarborough Spots Instagram account, is also among the inductees.

The Walk of Fame recognizes individuals who have shaped Scarborough’s identity through contributions to sports, arts, education, business, and community leadership.

The Scarborough Walk of Fame will introduce eight new inductees this weekend, including Fefe Dobson, Andre De Grasse, and Jesse Asido.

Located inside Scarborough Town Centre, the Walk of Fame honours individuals whose achievements and contributions have made a lasting impact on Scarborough and beyond.

This year, eight new community leaders will be recognized for helping shape Scarborough’s identity across sports, arts, education, business, and community leadership.

Among the honourees is Juno-nominated pop-rock artist Fefe Dobson. Born and raised in Scarborough, Dobson released her self-titled debut album in 2003, which featured hit singles “Bye Bye Boyfriend” and “Take Me Away.”

Since her debut, Dobson has gone on to chart on Billboard and expand her work into film. Most recently, she appeared in the 2024 film Morningside, which follows a diverse group of Scarborough residents navigating personal challenges.

Olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse is also among this year’s inductees. De Grasse is a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2020 Olympic champion in the 200-metre race. At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, De Grasse helped lead Canada’s men’s 4×100-metre relay team to a gold medal, adding another milestone to his decorated career.

Scarborough entrepreneur Jesse Asido, creator of the popular Instagram account Scarborough Spots, will also be inducted. The account has grown to more than 150,000 followers by spotlighting Scarborough businesses, culture, and everyday life in the community.

In 2024, Asido opened the first brick-and-mortar Scarborough Spots store at Eglinton Square, selling Scarborough-themed merchandise and apparel. In 2025, he launched The Scarborough Show, a podcast featuring artists, athletes, and business leaders from the community.

All inductees will attend the star ceremony on April 15 during a public event at Scarborough Town Centre.

2025 Scarborough Walk of Fame Inductees

Trevor Godinho – Godinho is a world-renowned artist and photographer whose work has graced publications such as Forbes, Vogue Italia, and Elle.



– Godinho is a world-renowned artist and photographer whose work has graced publications such as Forbes, Vogue Italia, and Elle. Jesse Asido – Asido is the founder of Scarborough Spots and host of the Scarborough Show.



– Asido is the founder of Scarborough Spots and host of the Scarborough Show. Geetha Moorthy – Moorthy is the founder and executive director of the SAAAC Autism Centre, an organization dedicated to helping diverse families access quality autism care and information.



– Moorthy is the founder and executive director of the SAAAC Autism Centre, an organization dedicated to helping diverse families access quality autism care and information. John and Cathy Phillips – The Phillips are the founders, funders, and directors of the Northpine Foundation, an organization which seeks out and provides funding for initiatives that bring opportunities for people at risk of poverty.



– The Phillips are the founders, funders, and directors of the Northpine Foundation, an organization which seeks out and provides funding for initiatives that bring opportunities for people at risk of poverty. Andre De Grasse – De Grasse is a seven-time Olympic gold medalist and 2020 champion in the 200-metre race.



– De Grasse is a seven-time Olympic gold medalist and 2020 champion in the 200-metre race. Stan Farrow – Farrow is a musician, pianist, and writer who has spent much of his career teaching classics throughout Scarborough, and performing for an array of audiences.



– Farrow is a musician, pianist, and writer who has spent much of his career teaching classics throughout Scarborough, and performing for an array of audiences. Dr. Ashleigh Malloy, C.M. – Malloy has become a global expert on developmental disabilities and is the founder of Transformation Education International.



– Malloy has become a global expert on developmental disabilities and is the founder of Transformation Education International. Fefe Dobson – Dobson is a Juno-nominated pop-rock musician and MMVA winner whose music has shaped Canadian pop-culture since her debut in 2003.