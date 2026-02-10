Soulpepper Theatre’s ‘Copperbelt’ reimagines how Africa is portrayed on the Canadian stage

A new Toronto production takes audiences on a journey through one woman’s coming-of-age story, set against a rich, luxurious and bold vision of Africa unlike anything previously seen on a Canadian stage.

Copperbelt is a story about returning to the motherland after forging a new life away from home, one that flips the script on how Africa is usually depicted in North American media.

The play follows Eden, an ambitious young Toronto woman working as a junior operations manager at an international mining firm in the city. She confidently navigates the throes of young adulthood, including life with her boyfriend, who is both recently divorced (and her boss!), and a complicated relationship with her estranged wealthy family.

But when a family emergency forces Eden back to Zambia, she must confront a harrowing truth: no matter how far she’s gone or how much her life has changed, she may never fully escape the influence and power of her mysterious family.

Copperbelt explores family dynamics, mineral extraction, and the lengths one family will go to maintain their secrets.

Outside of the personal strife of Eden’s family, Copperbelt’s exploration of mineral extraction, influence, and high-stakes decision-making adds a unique layer that makes it both urgent and timely. Peppered with realistic headlines focused on topics similar to those we hear about in the news daily, the show has an added level of intrigue for those tuned into current events.

A true coming-of-age story, Copperbelt follows a young woman’s path navigating her own personal aspirations, the intense expectations of her family, and the steep price some must pay for success. This highly-anticipated show is one that you won’t want to miss.

The debut show from Zambia-born, Toronto-based writer and actress Natasha Mumba and directed by National Arts Centre English Theatre Artistic Director Nina Lee Aquino, this production features an exceptionally talented cast of Zambian and Canadian actors, taking audiences from downtown Toronto to the Zambian Copperbelt Region. This unforgettable production is powerful in its storyline and development, but also in how it showcases an African narrative beyond hardship in a way seldom seen on stage.

Copperbelt is playing at Soul Pepper Theatre from Feb. 7 – Mar. 1, 2026. Tickets start at just $45.