Toronto Maple Leafs Captain Auston Matthews responds to backlash after visiting White House

What to know A Team USA White House celebration sparked online buzz after fans spotted Auston Matthews, captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, attending alongside teammates in Team USA gear and gold medals.

The event followed an invitation from Donald Trump after the team’s Olympic win, with videos showing players cheering, posing for photos, and making playful comments during the visit.

Social media reaction was split, with some criticizing Matthews’ appearance and calling it “shameful,” while others defended the visit as a longstanding tradition for U.S. championship teams regardless of the president.

Canadians are reacting to Toronto Maple Leafs Captain Auston Matthews attending a Team USA party at the White House

In a video posted to X by the White House, Matthews is seen alongside his teammates, wearing United States of America sweaters, their gold medals and taking photos with President Donald Trump.

This comes after Trump initially called the team following their Olympic win, inviting them to the White House for a party. He also added he would be inviting the women’s team, otherwise he’d be “impeached.”

The video shows members of Team USA cheering, asking to be picked up from Miami, and telling Trump to close the northern border.

In an interview with TSN, Matthews addressed his appearance and said it was an honour.

“I don’t like to get political,” he said. “We are proud Americans… The team that wins the Stanley Cup every year accepts the White House invitation, so I think it’s just something that you do…We believe it’s a great honour whoever’s in the office.”

Online reaction

Matthews’ appearance sparked various reactions on social media, with some questioning why the leader of the Leafs agreed to celebrate at the White House, despite him being American.

One TikTok user simply said “Trade him,” while another said the move was shameful.

“Unbelievable…. setting the NHL back decades,” another TikToker added.

Meanwhile, other TikTok users also said his appearance at the White House was not a big deal.

“It happens every time a major sports team wins a championship in the U.S. no matter who the president is,” one TikTok user said. “They can choose to go or not go. Not everyone follows politics. Let them have their moment.”

“That’s awesome! You get to meet the president! And some teams turn this down 😭,” another TikTok user said.