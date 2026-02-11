Toronto Raptors’ Brandon Ingram shows love to girlfriend Glorilla after NBA All-Star announcement

What to know Brandon Ingram is heading to the 2026 NBA All-Star Game after being named by Commissioner Adam Silver to replace Stephen Curry, who is sidelined with an injury.

The forward becomes the second Raptor on this year’s roster alongside Scottie Barnes, the first time since 2018 that two Raptors have made the All-Star team in the same season.

Ingram shared the spotlight in his acceptance speech, thanking his girlfriend, Glorilla, for motivating him. He credited her work ethic for pushing him to be better, adding to the celebratory moment ahead of Sunday’s game at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Talking about his girlfriend, “…Her work ethic pushes me to be better too. So, I want to thank all of those people, everybody that believed in me for sure,” he said.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game will take place this Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California, at the Intuit Dome, the home of the LA Clippers.