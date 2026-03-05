Which fast food burger wins in Toronto? Locals weigh in amid viral ‘burger war’

McDonalds, Burger King, Wendy’s or A&W? The biggest fast food restaurants in North America have entered a burger war, and Torontonians reveal which handheld truly takes the crown.

Fast food chains are giving a whole new meaning to beef. It all kicked off earlier this week when the CEO of McDonald’s, Chris Kempczinski, faced criticism for his video showing his seemingly reluctant small bite into new menu item, the “Big Arch.”

“I love this product. It is so good,” he said in the video, before taking a tiny, almost undetectable bite. Since then, social media has been flooded with reactions, parody videos, and even other fast food executives chiming in to show what actually enjoying their food items should look like.

Burger King North American President Tom Curtis posted a video of him in the kitchen dressed in an apron, taking a big bite of the restaurant’s signature Whopper sandwich.

“Only one thing missing: a napkin,” he said afterwards.

Similarly, Wendy’s U.S. President Pete Suerken shared a video trying the chain’s Baconator after making the sandwich from scratch on the grill and emphasizing that the burgers were “fresh, never frozen.”



Most recently, longtime “A&W Guy” actor Allen Lulu made a video parodying Kempczinski as he tried the restaurant’s Teen Burger.

“We love this burger product, which most people call a burger,” he mocked, before inviting the McDonald’s CEO out for a lunch date.

What’s the best fast food burger in the city?

Torontonians are equally divided on which burger trumps the other.

One local told Now Toronto that Burger King takes the crown for their fast food pick, but admits it might just be for the proximity.

“It’s the one that’s nearest to my house,” he said.

Another resident said she’s all about Wendy’s, simply put: “It’s yummy.”

Two Torontonians said A&W has to be their number-one burger joint.

“Maybe it’s more local to me,” one person said.

“Their burgers just taste different,” another explained, adding their go-to meal is typically a Teen Burger or Mama Burger with sweet potato fries on the side.

Out of the Torontonians asked, none said McDonald’s. Locals who had seen Kempczinski’s viral video urged the CEO and other fast food chains to be more authentic when promoting their menu items.

“It looks like it’s his first time trying a burger,” one person said. “It shouldn’t be a ‘product.’ It should be something that you should be proud of… and it shows that whatever they’re giving out to the public, they’re not having themselves.”