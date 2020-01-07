New Toronto restaurants: Freeplay Arcade

A piano bar, a new spot from a Parallel chef, a chef-approved bagel joint in Oakwood Village, and more

by

DOWNTOWN

  • Toronto now has a dueling piano bar called Gatsby (82 Bathurst, at King), apparently from the same management as Brooklynn.
  • Nirvana (434 College, at Spadina) has reportedly closed after 12 years.
  • Arcade bar Freeplay (300 College, at Robert) is opening inside what was formerly Rancho Relaxo, with a grand opening to be held (featuring Choclair and Master T) Thursday, January 9.

NORTH

  • MIA Brunch Bar is now open at 2140 Yonge (at Hillsdale).
  • After a string of pop-ups at places like Bar Isabel and North of Brooklyn, Primrose Bagel is opening a shop in Oakwood Village (317A Oakwood, at Earlsdale).
  • Tomer Markovitz, formerly of Parallel, is opening a restaurant called Dalpak in the former home of Stazione Centrale (820 St Clair West, at Atlas).

EAST

WEST

  • Lims, a fried chicken franchise hailing from South Korea, is now open at 623 Bloor West (at Euclid).
  • Real Empanada Corporation has opened a storefront at 825 Dundas West (at Euclid) in the former home of Porchetta & Co.
  • Fuwa Fuwa is opening a location inside Square One (100 City Centre, at Duke of York).

