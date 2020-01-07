New Toronto restaurants: Freeplay Arcade

×
Freeplay
DOWNTOWN
- Toronto now has a dueling piano bar called Gatsby (82 Bathurst, at King), apparently from the same management as Brooklynn.
- Nirvana (434 College, at Spadina) has reportedly closed after 12 years.
- Arcade bar Freeplay (300 College, at Robert) is opening inside what was formerly Rancho Relaxo, with a grand opening to be held (featuring Choclair and Master T) Thursday, January 9.
NORTH
- MIA Brunch Bar is now open at 2140 Yonge (at Hillsdale).
- After a string of pop-ups at places like Bar Isabel and North of Brooklyn, Primrose Bagel is opening a shop in Oakwood Village (317A Oakwood, at Earlsdale).
- Tomer Markovitz, formerly of Parallel, is opening a restaurant called Dalpak in the former home of Stazione Centrale (820 St Clair West, at Atlas).
EAST
- As previously reported, The Tulip Steakhouse (1606 Queen East, at Coxwell) has closed after 30 years on Queen East.
- Elsewhere in east-end restaurant closures: Globe Bistro also called it quits on New Year's Day after 13 years.
- Sharman's Proper Pies is opening soon at 1972 Danforth (at Woodmount).
- Dine & Dim has taken over the former home of Pearl Court (633 Gerrard, at Broadview).
- Bare Market is about to open a location at 1480 Danforth (at Coxwell).
- Rudy is opening a third location at 1330 Danforth (at Linsmore).
WEST
- Lims, a fried chicken franchise hailing from South Korea, is now open at 623 Bloor West (at Euclid).
- Real Empanada Corporation has opened a storefront at 825 Dundas West (at Euclid) in the former home of Porchetta & Co.
- Fuwa Fuwa is opening a location inside Square One (100 City Centre, at Duke of York).