Here are 5 Toronto tattoo parlours offering Friday the 13th deals

Embrace the spook behind Friday the 13th with special tattoo flash deals.

Whether you’re a fan of Friday the 13th or you just want an excuse to get inked up or pierced, Friday’s the cheapest opportunity coming up to do so.

From skulls to black cats to piercings as cheap as $13, check out these five Toronto parlours offering Friday the 13th deals.

Sanctum Ink House

Location: 5 Charles St W.

Instead of fearing Friday the 13th, make others fear how good you will look after a new tattoo or piercing at a special price. Sanctum Ink House is a woman-owned tattoo and piercing studio in Yorkville, focusing on fine-line artistry among other styles.

Get a $113 tattoo (up to 3 inches, custom or flash), or a $13 piercing with a $35 charge for high-quality implant-grade titanium, CoCr, or gold jewelry. The studio is open daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m and available for bookings.

Toronto Tattoohaus

Location: 873 St Clair Ave W.

Slay the “monsters” of Friday the 13th with a new tattoo. Toronto Tattoohaus has a walk-in flash day this Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. This studio is proudly inclusive and fully accessible, with a variety of artists specializing in fineline, illustrative, black-and-gray, and fully custom tattoo designs – except for this flash-only day, of course.

Numbing creams are also available for $30 per tube and must be applied 1 hour before the tattoo. The parlour is open daily (except Mondays) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., but closes two hours earlier on Sundays. Flash designs will be posted soon, so check their Instagram for updates.

King Panther Tattoos

Location: 1887 Queen St E.

Get your ink therapy this Friday at King Panther Tattoos. Select from four pages of designs, and book your $100 plus tax tattoo. You can also walk in, but designs are one-offs and non-repeatable, meaning once it’s claimed, it won’t be done for someone else.

This parlour is a multidisciplinary creative space that also doubles as a local art exhibit. Specialties within the parlour include traditional and old-school design, as well as high-contrast blackwork, abstract linework, and intricate fine-line tattoos. The shop is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Have Mercy Tattoo

Location: 1122 College St

Enjoy the warmer weather with springtime designs, some with a Friday the 13th focus. All flashes at Have Mercy Tattoo will cost between $80 and $150 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday. Walk-ins are welcome all day.

This LGBTQ+-friendly, woman-owned studio specializes in traditional tattoo styles but is proficient in a variety of other techniques. The groovy, retro space is located in the Dufferin Grove area and is usually open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Tribe Tattoo & Piercing

Location: 232a Queen St W., Second Floor

Prove you survived Friday the 13th with a tattoo. Visit New Tribe Tattoo & Piercing in the Queen West neighbourhood on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday for a Friday the 13th flash, available for $113 or $130 flat. Choose between three pages of designs.

The parlour is open daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. New Tribe Tattoo is known for its diverse range of styles, including tribal, Japanese, and portrait designs.