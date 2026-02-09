This national directory is making it easier to support Black-owned businesses in Canada

What to know Founded in 2018, the Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce supports Black entrepreneurs nationwide by building connections, visibility, and long-term growth opportunities.



Its free national directory, Black Business Direct, helps Canadians discover and support Black-owned businesses across industries from food and wellness to consulting and tech.



A partnership with Uber Canada has helped expand the reach and impact of the directory, bringing more opportunities to businesses listed on the platform.



The CBCC encourages Canadians to go beyond one-time purchases by hiring, referring, collaborating with, and building lasting relationships with Black-owned businesses.

Ever wanted to support Black-owned businesses, but unsure of where to start? The Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce (CBCC) has been putting local businesses on the map – literally.

Founded in 2018, the CBCC was created with a clear mission: to support Black entrepreneurs across Canada by strengthening connections within the community and promoting diversity in trade on a national scale.

Since its inception, it has grown into a key hub for Canadian Black business owners looking for visibility, resources, and long-term growth opportunities.

“The Black community is Canada’s best kept secret,” CBCC Founder Michael Forrest told Now Toronto. “We play a major role in growing the Canadian economy and growing Black businesses for the Black community as well.”

One of the CBCC’s most impactful initiatives is Black Business Direct, a national directory that makes it easier than ever to discover and support Black-owned businesses across the country. The directory spans a wide range of industries — from restaurants and retail brands to wellness and tech.

“It really reflects on the diversity and innovation of Black entrepreneurs across Canada,” CBCC Marketing Manager Sheares Benjamin said, adding that Canadians may be impressed to see some listed businesses like corporate consulting, health and mental health services and logistics.

Unlike many business directories, Black Business Direct is completely free to join – an intentional goal to ensure that businesses at every stage can gain exposure.

“Business access should never really be a barrier,” Benjamin stressed. “Many entrepreneurs, especially in the early stage, they’re already navigating financial constraints. Making the registration free ensures inclusion, equity and national representation, allowing businesses to benefit from visibility without any added financial pressure.”

The directory has also received a major boost through a partnership with Uber Canada, which has helped fund and heighten CBCC’s initiatives. The ongoing collaboration has allowed Black Business Direct to expand its reach and bring more opportunities to the businesses listed on the platform.

“[Uber’s] involvement helped us move forward from idea to execution, allowing CBCC to build a platform that is accessible, scalable and impactful,” Benjamin said.

“We’re just thankful for this shared opportunity to really just amplify our voices across the Uber platform,” Forrest added.

The CBCC stressed that support goes far beyond just being seen, however. They encourage Canadians to think beyond a simple purchase at a local shop and dive deeper in how they can be a part of growing a Black business sustainably.

“Hire Black-owned businesses, refer them, leave reviews, collaborate and advocate for inclusive procurement in your workplace,” Benjamin emphasized. “And most importantly, build ongoing relationships, not just one-time transactions.”

For consumers, companies, and organizations alike, Black Business Direct is a place to discover, connect, and offer long-term support – something the CBCC says is essential to building a stronger Black business ecosystem from coast-to-coast.

“As a Black community, as Black people, we are Black, talented and gifted, and entrepreneurship is only one of those pathways that we definitely have a chance to really grow along the way,” Forrest said.

“If you’re a Black-owned business, get the visibility you deserve and register your business on Black Business Direct,” Benjamin added.

To explore the directory or learn more about the Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce, visit Black Business Direct’s website and see how a variety of Black-owned businesses are already shaping Canada’s economic landscape.