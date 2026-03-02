‘Absolutely disrespectful’: Canadians react to The Keg discontinuing its three cheese butter

What to know The Keg Steakhouse + Bar has quietly pulled its iconic three cheese butter — the whipped garlic, Monterey Jack and Parmesan spread served free with its bread — and fans are not taking it well.

A Toronto TikToker who visited the Sherway Gardens location called the move a “plot twist,” with commenters saying they’ve emailed corporate and even employees claiming they only just found out.

While there’s no official replacement yet, rumours suggest a “Cowboy Butter” could land as a paid winter menu add-on, meaning the beloved freebie may be gone for good.

One TikTok user expressed, “I DONT NEED THIS RN.”

Another user went as far as to take action, emailing the company. The user commented, “I’m so upset about this, I actually emailed Keg Corporate, absolutely disrespectful [that] they did this.”

​A company employee also chimed in, sharing, “As an employee – THIS IS TRUE BUT I LITERALLY ONLY FOUND OUT TODAY. Complete boneheaded move on the company’s part.”

But not everyone was disappointed. One user expressed disgust with the discontinued menu item, “The three cheese butter was yuckyyyy… give me regular any day.”

​Despite the uncertainty, some rumours are circulating about possible replacements. While there hasn’t been word of an official butter replacement, speculation suggests that “Cowboy Butter,” made with garlic, herbs and citrus, may be introduced as a paid addition to the winter menu, taking the place of the famous three cheese butter.