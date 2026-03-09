Activate Brampton closing as Walmart prepares to move into Bramalea City Centre

What to know Activate Brampton at Bramalea City Centre will permanently close on March 31 due to mall redevelopment plans.

The interactive gaming facility opened at the mall in 2022 and features physical and mental challenges using immersive technology.

A Walmart is expected to move into the former Decathlon retail space as part of upcoming changes at the property.

Visitors can still play at the Brampton location until the end of the month or visit other Activate locations across Ontario.

A popular gaming facility at Brampton’s Bramalea City Centre will be closing its doors at the end of the month to make way for a new big-box retailer.

Immersive gaming experience Activate Brampton is set to shutter on March 31 due to property redevelopment, according to its website. The facility is located in the section of the mall that previously housed several now-defunct retailers, including Zellers, Target, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Decathlon.

The company describes itself as offering “the world’s first active gaming experience,” with locations across Canada, including the Bramalea City Centre site, which opened in 2022. The attraction features interactive technology where players choose from a range of physical and mental challenges designed to test speed, teamwork, and strategy.

The closure comes as part of a mixed-use redevelopment connected to the mall property. Plans for the project include additional retail space, approximately 1,000 residential units, parking, and landscaped garden areas.

Rendering of proposed Bramalea City Centre redevelopment. (Courtesy: PETROFF)

According to the City of Brampton, a Walmart will occupy the “former Decathlon retail space” in the mall, and the building will be repainted with new signage.

Activate is encouraging guests to visit the Brampton location before it closes or check out other Ontario locations in Mississauga, Cambridge, Burlington, Pickering, and Toronto.

More information about the Brampton closure and other locations can be found on Activate’s website.