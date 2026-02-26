Bobby Flay to open first restaurant in Canada at The Well

Bobby Flay is set to make his mark in the Great White North, with the first Bobby’s Burgers location planned for The Well in Toronto.

Scheduled to open this summer, the Toronto location will be the franchise’s Canadian flagship, laying the groundwork for a total of 65 locations across the country.

“This is an exciting moment for us as we bring Bobby’s Burgers to Canada, beginning in a city that’s known for its vibrant and diverse food culture,” Flay said in a press release.

“Toronto is one of the world’s greatest food cities, we’re proud to bring our burgers, shakes and bold flavours north of the border.”

Bobby’s Burgers is a fast-food restaurant featuring classics such as the Bacon Crunchburger and the Nacho Burger as well as menu items inspired by international cuisines, like the Greektown Burger, and Little Italy Burger. It also serves buttermilk-battered onion rings and five flavours of milkshakes. It’s not yet clear how much of the existing menu would be altered with the cross-border expansion.

The expansion was first announced last summer, with the brand signing a multi-year development deal with The Falcon Capital Group. This week, the investors announced the country’s first location will be at The Well.

“Bringing Bobby’s Burgers to Canada starts with getting the first location right, and The Well gives us the perfect stage to do just that,” Jim Gormley, franchise partner and principal for Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, said in a press release.

“This flagship sets the standard for how we will grow the brand across the country, delivering a premium guest experience while staying true to what makes [the brand] special.”

(Courtesy: The Well Toronto)

The flagship is expected to settle inside the Wellington Market at The Well, according to 6ixRetail. The Market is a food hall located inside the mixed-used development, currently hosting over 50 merchants, many of whom are Toronto-based businesses.

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is a revamp of Flay’s previous venture, Bobby’s Burger Palace, which he founded in 2008. The brand currently has 10 locations across the United States. The brand says there are “several [locations] in the development pipeline” as it launches its “full-scale U.S. and international expansion plan.”