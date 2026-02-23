Canada issues travel advisory after cartel leader killed in Mexico

What to know Violence erupted across multiple Mexican states, including Jalisco and Puerto Vallarta, after the death of “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.



Criminal groups set up roadblocks and burning vehicles, prompting shelter-in-place orders in Jalisco and Nayarit.



The Canadian government advises avoiding non-essential travel to affected areas and urges Canadians to keep a low profile and follow local authorities.



Over 26,000 Canadians have registered with Global Affairs Canada, and flight disruptions have left many temporarily stranded.

Canadians in Mexico have been ordered to shelter in place as violence erupts across the country following the death of a major drug cartel’s leader.

On Sunday, violence erupted across Jalisco State, including Puerto Vallarta, after ‘El Mencho,’ the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed by military forces.

As a result, criminal groups had set up roadblocks with burning vehicles in several cities in various parts of Mexico.

The Government of Canada is now advising Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to affected areas, including:

Jalisco, including Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta



Guerrero, including Acapulco



Michoacán



Sinaloa, including Mazatlán



Quintana Roo, including Cancun



Baja California, including Tijuana and Tecate



Nayarit

Shelter in place orders are in effect in Jalisco and Nayarit.

Canadians in impacted regions are being urged to keep a low profile, limit movement, and follow the guidance of local authorities.

On Sunday, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Canada is closely monitoring what she described as a serious and rapidly evolving situation.

“The safety and security of Canadians abroad remain our highest priority, and it is for that reason we are issuing an updated travel advisory,” Anand said. “Global Affairs officials are in close contact with local authorities and partners and stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadians in the region.”

On Monday morning, Anand held a news conference to provide an update on the government’s response. She emphasized that the situation remains fluid and urged Canadians in affected areas to travel only when it is safe to do so.

As of Monday morning, 26,325 Canadians in Mexico had registered with Global Affairs Canada, a significant increase from approximately 8,000 on Sunday.

The unrest has also led to flight cancellations, leaving many Canadians temporarily stranded. Anand said the government is working to address the disruption.

“We are in contact with the airlines and with Mexican authorities to ensure that service is safely restored as soon as possible,” she said.

