What to know U.S. and Israel attack Iran, hitting multiple cities, including a girls’ school, killing dozens.

Iran retaliates with missile strikes on Israel and U.S. bases.

International reaction: Canada backs the U.S., Saudi Arabia condemns Iran, and flights in the region are disrupted.

The U.S. and Israel have launched an attack on Iran, with dozens killed after a bombing of a girls’ elementary school.

The attack first began earlier this morning, after discussions between Iran and the United States about the Iranian nuclear program this week did not result in a deal between the two countries.

Israel and the U.S. have dubbed the coordinated attack different things, with the U.S. calling it Operation Epic Fury, and Israel referring to it as Operation Roaring Lion.

“The IDF and the U.S Armed Forces have launched a broad & joint operation to thoroughly degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and to remove existential threats to Israel over time,” the Israeli military said in a social media post.

In a video posted to social media, U.S. President Donald Trump said the states had begun major combat operations in Iran, claiming that the country has continued to develop its nuclear weaponry program, intending to create missiles to reach the U.S.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime. A vicious group of very hard, terrible people. Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world,” Trump says in the video.

The attack has seen bombings in multiple Iranian cities, including the capital, Tehran. This includes a strike at a girls’ elementary school in southern Iran, with local media reporting that at least 53 people are dead and 63 others were injured.

Following the launch of the attack, Iran has launched missiles at Israel and U.S. bases.

Israel, U.S. attack Iran: International response

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand issued a statement saying that Canada is closely monitoring the situation and supporting the U.S. in the attack, and urging Canadians in the region to shelter in place while the government monitors the situation.

“Canada’s position remains clear: the Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East, has one of the world’s worst human rights records, and must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons,” the statement reads.

“Canada and our international partners have consistently called upon the Iranian regime to end its nuclear program, including at the 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis and with the United Nations’ reimposition of sanctions in September.”

My statement on Iran-related hostilities in the Middle East: pic.twitter.com/NcC8Pzq2Ba — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) February 28, 2026

The statement said that despite diplomatic efforts, Iran has not fully dismantled its nuclear program, halted all enrichment activities, or ended its support for regional terrorist proxy groups.

“Canada stands with the Iranian people in their long and courageous struggle against Iran’s oppressive regime,” it reads, adding that Canada has listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, sanctioned 256 Iranian entities and 222 individuals as a response to the regime’s violence against its own people and beyond its borders.

“Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security,” the statement continues, adding that Canada is urging for the protection of all civilians.

“We will take all possible measures to protect our nationals and Canadian diplomatic missions throughout the region.”

During an engagement in Mumbai, India earlier today Carney said that while he has had discussions with Trump about the possibility of strikes in Iran, he does not expect Canada to take a military role.

“We have not been party to the military build up to this, or the military planning of this. So, it is not envisioned that we would be part of it moving forward,” Carney said.

Flight schedules have been impacted by the attack, with several airlines, including Air Canada, cancelling flights to and from Dubai.

“No flight was planned to or from Tel Aviv today,” the airline said on X. “We are monitoring the situation and will adjust our schedule accordingly.”

Saudi Arabian officials have responded following the beginning of the attack.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces in strongest terms the blatant Iranian aggression and the flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia posted to X.

“The Kingdom affirms its full solidarity with and unwavering support for the brotherly countries, and its readiness to place all its capabilities at their disposal in support of any measures they may undertake,” the statement continues, adding that the country also warns of consequences resulting from the continued violation of states’ sovereignty and the principles of international law.