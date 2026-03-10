Canadians react: Weather-predicting groundhog Wiarton Willie is dead

What to know Wiarton Willie, Ontario’s well-known weather-predicting groundhog, died in his sleep at six years old, according to the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Willie made his final prediction on Groundhog Day this year, forecasting an early spring in Ontario.

The town says the decades-old tradition will continue and is asking the public for help finding another albino groundhog to take on the role.

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula has announced the death of the famous groundhog that predicted the early arrival of spring in Ontario, and is currently searching for a replacement.

On Tuesday afternoon, the town announced the death of the groundhog, known as Wiarton Willie. The weather forecaster was six years old and passed away in his sleep.

“It’s a sad day here in Wiarton as we announce the passing of our beloved prognosticating groundhog Wiarton Willie,” a spokesperson for the town told Now Toronto.

Willie’s last weather prediction was revealed during Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, when he forecasted an early spring in the province.

This 70-year tradition originated in 1886 from American Punxsutawney Phil, and the event is featured in the movie Groundhog Day with Bill Murray.

Advertisement

Besides predicting the weather, the town says Willie was known for being curious, taking long naps, enjoying the summer sun, and eating some of his favourite foods.

Although Willie’s work will be remembered, the weather tradition will carry on after his passing.

The town says it is already actively looking for a new prognosticating groundhog for future events, and urges anyone who might have a lead on an albino groundhog to reach out to them.

Canadians are sharing their reactions to Willie’s passing online, with rest-in-peace messages flooding social media.

“Didn’t live long enough to see if his prediction came true. RIP Willie,” one X (formerly Twitter) user said.

Advertisement

“Thank you Willy for all the joy you brought us. You’ll be missed” one Instagram user added.

“Safe travels, Willy cross the rainbow bridge with ease. You deserve to be happy forever. You will be missed,” a different person said.