Coronavirus: Toronto to close libraries, daycares, community centres

× Expand Eileen de Villa Toronto's chief medical officer Eileen de Villa announces measures to fight the spread of COVID-19 at a press conference on March 13.

Toronto’s medical officer of health Eileen de Villa has announced which city services will stay open and which will close down as part of the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 14 at midnight, the city of Toronto will be closing all licensed childcare centres, community and recreation centres, greenhouses, arenas, pools and libraries. They will remain closed until April 5.

Other cancelled programs include the city-run March Break camps, fitness centres, ski hills and city-operated museums and galleries. City council meetings and public consultations are also suspended.

The TTC and emergency services including the Toronto Police, Fire Services and Paramedic Services will continue to operate. Garbage, recycling and organics collection will also continue and shelters, respites, drop-in centres and long-term care homes will remain open.

During a press conference, de Villa also recommends that anyone who has travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days to self-isolate and avoid contact with others for a period of 14 days.

"We have seen an escalation in the number of travel-related cases of COVID-19 in our city," de Villa said in the press conference. "We need to reduce the risk of undetected spread of COVID-19 in people's households."

Toronto Mayor John Tory is in self-isolation after returning from London, England, earlier this week.

Councillor Josh Matlow has also been in self-isolation since Monday, March 9.

× My statement on beginning self-isolation based on Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. @epdevilla's updated recommendations to combat COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/4pzLpWLpg2 — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 13, 2020

The city has also escalated the emergency response to level two and opened a 24/7 emergency operations centre to stay on top of the unfolding global crisis.

Read our regularly updated list of what's cancelled and closed here and what is remaining open here.

