Degrassi star’s ‘Brightside’ event transforms Allan Gardens into Toronto’s ‘greenest dancefloor’

A dance party on a weekday afternoon tends to be unheard of in Toronto, but a new monthly event has people coming together to shake their mid-week and winter stress away.

Brightside: A World-Building Experiment, combines dance, meditation, journaling and nature, transforming the Allan Gardens conservatory for ticket holders to experience.

The event was created by DJ Me Time, also known as Sarah Barrable-Tishauer, or Liberty Van Zandt on the hit Canadian show Degrassi.

Tishauer describes the dance party as a “social prescription for winter wellbeing on Toronto’s greenest dancefloor,” lightening the mood of attendees through movement and mindfulness.

The event began with a series of activities that aimed to get participants comfortable and out of their shell, including a warm-up, group rock-paper-scissors, acting exercises, and even the Macarena. By the time the dance party began, even the shyest of attendees were up on their feet and tearing it up.

For those who need a break from the dance floor, stations for colouring, reading, and other, calmer activities were also available on side tables.

Brightside is also an alcohol-free event, prioritizing a family-friendly and health-focused event, surrounded by natural foliage.

Some attendees reacted to the event across social media.

“This was soul food on a cold winter day. I’m still glowing,” one Instagram user said.

Another agreed, saying the existence of the event was welcomed.

“This was SUCH a fun – and much needed – night! A total vibeeeeeeee,” said another Instagram user.

The next Brightside event takes over Allan Gardens on March 12.