What to know Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his Aura World Tour 2026 to the Rogers Centre on May 31, with tickets now on sale starting at $189.

The Toronto stop is part of a five-city Canadian run, highlighting the global Punjabi superstar’s continued focus on Canada during his North American tour.

The show follows his record-breaking 2024 tour, which included the largest Punjabi concert ever held outside India.

Renowned Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh is coming to Toronto this spring for a show that you won’t want to miss.

Dosanjh, known for tracks like “G.O.A.T” and “Lover,” will hit the Rogers Centre stage as part of his Aura World Tour 2026 on May 31.

Unlike many other international artists, the superstar is paying Canada a lot of attention on the 13-stop North American leg of his tour. In addition to Toronto, he also has shows slated for Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg.

This marks Dosanjh’s return to Canada following an extremely successful run in 2024, when he played the largest Punjabi concert ever outside India in Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium. The sold-out April 2024 show drew a crowd of over 54,000 fans.

The 2024 tour was historic, drawing more than 215,000 fans and grossing over $27 million USD, becoming the largest North American tour ever by a Punjabi artist.

The 2024 tour also saw Dosanjh become the first Indian artist to perform and sell out at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. In the same year, Dosanjh became the highest-selling Indian artist at Australia’s Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

He’s no stranger to making waves in the industry. In 2023, he became the first Indian artist to ever play the iconic Coachella music festival.

Tickets for the upcoming tour are currently on sale through Ticketmaster. Seats for the Toronto show start at $189.