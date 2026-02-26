‘I woke up in my own blood,’ Former Toronto Raptor Chris Bosh recalls terrifying health scare

What to know Chris Bosh revealed he recently experienced a sudden medical emergency that caused him to lose consciousness while getting ready for a date with his wife.

The NBA Hall of Famer said he “woke up covered in blood” and described the frightening episode as fast and without warning.

Bosh, who previously retired after battling blood clots, said he is still recovering but did not disclose the exact cause of the incident.

Following the scare, the former Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat star is urging others not to delay their goals, stressing that life can change instantly.

Ex-Toronto Raptors player Chris Bosh is reminding fans that life can change in an instant, after recalling a horrifying medical scare.

The former NBA champion and Hall of Famer took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to recount a sudden, traumatic health scare that unfolded while he was getting ready for a date with his wife.

Some things change you overnight. I wrote about my experience. pic.twitter.com/d8tYNsnvx5 — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) February 25, 2026

“So, I woke up covered in my own blood. It was crazy. It was fast, it was instant. There was no warning. I didn’t have any time to prepare for it,” Bosh shared in the video. “I was getting ready to go on a date with my wife, and the next thing you know, I was on the ground.”

Bosh described losing consciousness, and said he’s fortunate to have survived.

“I’m lucky to be alive… I came back and it was just darkness. It wasn’t anything else. I went to the darkness. I came back. I have no recollection. I have no memory, other than coming back here.”

While he would not go into specific medical details, Bosh assured that he is “still recovering.” He explained the suddenness of the incident was the most frightening part.

“It was a scary thing, and it came fast, and it made me really have a different outlook on life and how things go, what we do for ourselves, what we do for our family, how we live our lives,” he said.

The 11-time NBA All-Star, who won two championships with the Miami Heat and played for seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors, has faced serious health challenges before. His career was cut short in 2016 after he was diagnosed with blood clots, a condition that ultimately forced his retirement from professional basketball.

This latest scare, however, appears to have caught him completely off guard. He emphasized urgency, stressing that personal goals shouldn’t be put on hold.

“Don’t wait to take action, because it could come fast,” he urged. “You might be wanting to get a promotion, you might want to try out for the team, you might want to go on that vacation,” he said. “It might be so many different things that people want to do, that we want to do that we never do… You might want to start a business. Don’t wait. Just do it.”

Bosh did not confirm the exact cause of the incident, but said that his focus now is on gratitude, recovery and being present with the people he loves.

“How we live our day-to-day life,” he said. “That’s really it.”