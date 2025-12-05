Advertisement

GO Transit drops its 2025 ‘Wrapped’ for commuters

The transit agency is sharing its own ‘Wrapped,’ revealing which lines, stations and routes commuters loved the most.

Janiece Campbell

Commuters boarding a Toronto transit train at Union Station in the evening, emphasizing Toronto transportation, subway systems, and city commute.
Commuters arrive at Union Station from the GO train in Toronto, April 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Yader Guzman

What to know

  • GO Transit’s 2025 “Wrapped” reveals 51.6M rail and 15.4M bus boardings, plus the most-used train lines, stations, bus routes, and terminals.
  • Riders streamed heavily on GO Wi-Fi Plus, with 34K+ hours of movies and 10K+ hours of TV, including top titles like Crazy Rich Asians and Modern Family.

How many times did you tap onto the GO this year? It’s that time of year when companies reveal their year-in-reviews of trends and personal highlights, and GO Transit is joining in on the fun. 

In an Instagram post earlier this week, the transit agency revealed its “Wrapped” stats across the entire system, giving riders a reflection of their travel habits throughout 2025. 

Recording 51.6 million rail boardings, as well as 15.4 million bus riders, GO Transit commuters have definitely been active this year. Here’s a look at some of the stats. 

MOST POPULAR TRAIN LINES 

  1. Lakeshore West 
  2. Lakeshore East
  3. Kitchener
  4. Barrie
  5. Milton 

MOST POPULAR STATIONS

  1. Union Station 
  2. Clarkson GO
  3. Oakville GO
  4. Bramalea GO
  5. Mount Pleasant GO 

MOST POPULAR BUS ROUTES

  1. 41-Hamilton/Pickering
  2. 56-Oshawa/Oakville
  3. 40-Hamilton/Richmond Hill
  4. 33-Kitchener
  5. Milton

MOST POPULAR BUS TERMINALS 

  1. Square One GO
  2. Bramalea GO
  3. Hwy. 407
  4. Union Station
  5. Yorkdale

GO Transit also revealed commuters’ top picks for shows and movies available on GO Wi-Fi Plus aboard their rides. With more than 34,123 hours worth of movies watched, some of those titles for movies include: 

  1. Crazy Rich Asians 
  2. Deadpool and Wolverines
  3. Top Gun: Maverick
  4. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1
  5. Ford vs. Ferrari

Meanwhile, with 10,307 hours worth of TV shows, the most streamed were: 

  1. Modern Family
  2. The Big Bang Theory 
  3. 9-1-1
  4. The Simpsons 
  5. Lie to Me 

GO Transit showed appreciation for commuters who used the service throughout the year on Instagram: “Thank you for making 2025 such an amazing year,” the agency wrote.

Janiece Campbell

