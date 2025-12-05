GO Transit drops its 2025 ‘Wrapped’ for commuters

What to know GO Transit’s 2025 “Wrapped” reveals 51.6M rail and 15.4M bus boardings, plus the most-used train lines, stations, bus routes, and terminals.

Riders streamed heavily on GO Wi-Fi Plus, with 34K+ hours of movies and 10K+ hours of TV, including top titles like Crazy Rich Asians and Modern Family.

How many times did you tap onto the GO this year? It’s that time of year when companies reveal their year-in-reviews of trends and personal highlights, and GO Transit is joining in on the fun.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, the transit agency revealed its “Wrapped” stats across the entire system, giving riders a reflection of their travel habits throughout 2025.

Recording 51.6 million rail boardings, as well as 15.4 million bus riders, GO Transit commuters have definitely been active this year. Here’s a look at some of the stats.

MOST POPULAR TRAIN LINES

Lakeshore West Lakeshore East Kitchener Barrie Milton

MOST POPULAR STATIONS

Union Station Clarkson GO Oakville GO Bramalea GO Mount Pleasant GO

MOST POPULAR BUS ROUTES

41-Hamilton/Pickering 56-Oshawa/Oakville 40-Hamilton/Richmond Hill 33-Kitchener Milton

MOST POPULAR BUS TERMINALS

Square One GO Bramalea GO Hwy. 407 Union Station Yorkdale

GO Transit also revealed commuters’ top picks for shows and movies available on GO Wi-Fi Plus aboard their rides. With more than 34,123 hours worth of movies watched, some of those titles for movies include:

Crazy Rich Asians Deadpool and Wolverines Top Gun: Maverick Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 Ford vs. Ferrari

Meanwhile, with 10,307 hours worth of TV shows, the most streamed were:

Modern Family The Big Bang Theory 9-1-1 The Simpsons Lie to Me

GO Transit showed appreciation for commuters who used the service throughout the year on Instagram: “Thank you for making 2025 such an amazing year,” the agency wrote.

