Grandma Loves You is opening in Liberty Village, and the first 210 sandwiches are free

The shop will give away 210 free sandwiches starting at 12 p.m., and the giveaway is limited to 210 total (first-come, first-served).



Customers can expect the same menu staples the shop is known for, including stacked subs like turkey and cheese, spicy ham, and meatball-and-cheese, plus wraps and gourmet hot dogs.

A popular Toronto sandwich shop is celebrating its latest expansion in Liberty Village with a free food offer this weekend.

Grandma Loves You is opening a new location at 901 King St. W. on Feb. 21, and to mark the occasion, the family-run spot is giving away 210 free sandwiches starting at 12 p.m.

A live DJ will also be on-site, making the midday opening feel more like a mini party than a standard ribbon-cutting.

The sandwich counter has built a strong following in Toronto for its oversized, super-stuffed subs made with fresh-baked bread, alongside menu staples like turkey and cheese, spicy ham, and meatball-and-cheese.

Grandma Loves You also serves wraps, gourmet hot dogs, and offers catering for events.

The Liberty Village shop becomes the brand’s newest addition, following several years of rapid growth, with other locations already operating across Toronto, as well as one in Aurora.

Grandma Loves You has locations at 40 St. Clair Ave. W., 111 Richmond St. W. and 846 Sheppard Ave. W.

The business has also earned national attention, including being named one of Yelp’s top places to eat in Canada in 2024.

