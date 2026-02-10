‘He isn’t a traitor, it’s his job,’ Canadians divided as former Olympian Scott Moir coaches Team USA and Team Canada

What to know Scott Moir is coaching ice dance teams for Team USA and Team Canada at Milano Cortina’s Winter Olympics 2026.

Social media reactions range from calling him a “#traitor” to others defending his career move.

Others see Moir’s success as a point of Canadian pride, regardless of the country he coaches for.

Canadian coach Scott Moir is leading both Team Canada and Team USA at the Milano Cortina’s Winter 2026 Olympics, and many Canadians have mixed opinions.

As coaching staff, he joins Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko for Team USA and Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac for Team Canada.

The five-time Olympic medallist was spotted at Monday’s figure skating event wearing both the Canadian and American team outfits, prompting conflicting feelings among Canadians.

One TikTok user posted a clip of the 38-year-old coach in the USA outfit captioned, “As a Canadian, this hurts more than Tate McRae’s commercial.” She also put in #traitors.



Advertisement

One user commented, “Nooooo 💔.” Another said, “I beg your finest pardon?!”

Others came to Moir’s defense. “You have to remember how coaching works… Other countries reach out because they want the best to coach their teams and skaters… He isn’t a traitor, it’s his job,” one user said.

Another commented, “He and Tessa had a longtime coach who did the same thing; it’s pretty common. I think Brian Orser also coaches multiple skaters from different countries.”

I know he’s their coach but seeing Scott Moir wear Team USA gear is making me irrationally angry 😂😂😂 — chelsea leite (@chelsealeite) February 9, 2026

An X user posted, “I know he’s their coach, but seeing Scott Moir wear Team USA gear is making me irrationally angry 😂😂😂”

Another user suggested the caption be changed to “*rationally,” and one added “Agreed. Do NOT like this. HE IS OURS! Best Olympic memory is him drunk out of his mind at Men’s Hockey game 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦.”

Advertisement

But many Canadians are still on his side, commenting, “Any win coached by Scott belongs to Canada in my eyes.”