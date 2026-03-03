John Tory confirms he’s not going to run for mayor again

Former Toronto mayor John Tory has confirmed that he will not join the mayoral race in 2026.

Amid speculation about Tory’s plans to come back to City Hall, the former mayor has released a statement on Tuesday confirming he will not be running for office again.

“I will not be running. And not because I lack the energy or the desire. I will not be running for mayor because I feel I cannot put my family and the people I care about through the inevitable attacks on me and my personal life that we’ve started to see even before I’ve announced my intentions,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

It was the honour of a lifetime to have served as mayor of this city, the city I love and will always hold dearly in my heart.



You’ve given me a lot to think about and I want to assure you I have given it serious consideration.



But I will not be running in the 2026 election. pic.twitter.com/lmu2sm6Kgb — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 3, 2026

According to a recent poll by Mainstream Research, Tory held 34 per cent of support for re-election, only nine points behind current Mayor Olivia Chow.

This is a developing story. More to come.