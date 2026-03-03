Advertisement

John Tory confirms he’s not going to run for mayor again

Beatriz Ferreira

Toronto mayor John Tory speaking at a press conference, confirming he will not run for mayor again, with Toronto flags in the background.
John Tory addresses the media at Toronto city hall on Friday February 17, 2023. Tory began to hand over his mayoral powers at Toronto City Hall on Friday, as he makes a scandal-plagued exit from office.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Former Toronto mayor John Tory has confirmed that he will not join the mayoral race in 2026. 

Amid speculation about Tory’s plans to come back to City Hall, the former mayor has released a statement on Tuesday confirming he will not be running for office again. 

“I will not be running. And not because I lack the energy or the desire. I will not be running for mayor because I feel I cannot put my family and the people I care about through the inevitable attacks on me and my personal life that we’ve started to see even before I’ve announced my intentions,” he said in a statement shared on social media. 

According to a recent poll by Mainstream Research, Tory held 34 per cent of support for re-election, only nine points behind current Mayor Olivia Chow.

This is a developing story. More to come.

