“Looks like an oven mitt,” Canadians have mixed reviews on Team Canada’s Winter Olympic outfits

What to know Team Canada’s Winter Olympic outfits have sparked online debate, with many fans missing the comfy layered looks of the past.

Lululemon, the team outfitter until 2028, has unveiled new designs and divided Canadians, sparking hot takes across social platforms.

Previously praised for style and comfort, this year’s uniforms are meeting confusion and criticism instead of pride.

Canadians can’t stop talking about Team Canada’s Winter Olympic outfits, and not everyone’s cheering.

After seeing the unveiling at the Feb. 6 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milano Cortina, Canadians immediately began discussing the wardrobe.

Previously designed by Roots and Hudson’s Bay, Team Canada’s outfits are now from Lululemon after the company struck a deal with the Canadian retailer in 2001.

Lululemon is contracted to outfit Team Canada until 2028.

However, this shift from iconic past looks to the current Olympic outfits has ignited widespread debate.

Two Team Canada Olympians brought their “Outfit Of The Day” (OOTD) to TikTok to show off their outfits, and the comments did not spare them.

“Sleeping bags,” one user commented, and “We know it’s ugly, don’t worry 🫶🏻 LULU DID US SO DIRTY.”

But some users had a positive reaction to the outfits, “I love the looks for Canada this year.”

Another user commented “Beautiful outfits and so creative! 🙏🏾❤️”

Who keeps giving Lululemon the rights to design Team Canada’s Olympic kit? Give it back to Roots FFS! pic.twitter.com/anVEGRwEy0 — Shellie (@bustysal) February 7, 2026

Saturday morning, this X post went viral with the caption saying, “Who keeps giving Lululemon the rights to design Team Canada’s Olympic kit? Give it back to Roots FFS!”

One X user echoed the post’s sentiment, “I totally agree. This colour palette is gross, and the design is so ugly. Just looks like a big brown barf bag.”

Another user compared the outfits to the Canadian staple coffee shop, “They all look like @TimHortons uniforms 🙄”

“Looks like an oven mitt,” another user commented.

But another user defends Team Canada’s outfits saying, “It’s perfect for 🇨🇦.”