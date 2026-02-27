‘Make it make sense,’ Travellers are frustrated about Air Canada’s overhead bin rules

What to know Jasmin Laine says some passengers on her Air Canada flight were told they had to check their carry-ons.

Upon boarding, Laine noticed there was plenty of room in the overhead bins.

Other travellers shared their experiences, with some saying the policy is nonsensical while others came to Air Canada’s defense.

A complaint made on social media by an Air Canada customer is sparking a debate about the airline’s baggage policy.

Jasmin Laine took to X saying she was on an international flight operated by Air Canada for which she intentionally didn’t check a bag as she expected to be in a rush upon landing. She says passengers beyond Zone 4 were told it was mandatory to check their carry-on bags.

“However, I get on the plane to see that almost every overhead bin is far from full – in fact lots are empty,” she wrote.

Can someone help explain this to me?



— Jasmin Laine (@JasminLaine_) February 27, 2026

Travellers react to Air Canada passenger’s overhead bin complaint

Laine’s post prompted mixed reactions from other travellers, who voiced frustrations with the airline’s seemingly illogical procedure.

“There is a reason people travel without checked-in luggage,” an X user wrote. “Request to make customer friendly and logical policy rather than having one size fit all rules.”

One traveller says he was asked to check in his carry-on due to the fact that it was expanded, only to find another expanded carry-on stored in the bins upon boarding.

“Make it make sense,” he wrote on X.

Others say they outright refuse to comply when presented with the same mandate.

“Carry-on for me has essential that I need & I’m not taking a chance it won’t make it to my destination,” one X user wrote, adding that she did not have any problems on her recent flights.

“I’m hearing the automated voice now every time I fly, saying the same thing,” another wrote. “I have never checked my carry-on based on the request – have been fine every time.”

“They always say that so I always refuse. Checked bags turn into lost bags,” another wrote.

An airline employee also weighed in on the discussion.

“Gate agents are under a lot of pressure to ensure on-time performance and don’t want to be penalized for delays,” an X user who identified themselves as a ‘“long time airline employee” wrote. “When they announce the bins are full, they are sometimes estimating based on past experience.”

Air Canada responds to traveller complaint

Hello,



— Air Canada (@AirCanada) February 27, 2026

Air Canada replied to the customer’s complaint online. It reads:

“We are sorry to hear about your travel experience, although it is frustrating, the gate agent’s decision is based on a rigid, automated system designed to prevent boarding delays. You may have seen empty bins because many passengers in early zones did not bring roller bags, or because the “count” was based on a worst-case scenario that did not materialize. We thank you for your understanding.”

Now Toronto reached out to Air Canada for comment but did not receive it by deadline.