‘It’s a civilized revolution,’ Hundreds of thousands marched down Toronto’s Yonge Street in solidarity with Iran

There were even people voluntarily picking up litter from the streets during the rally in support of Iran this Saturday.

Emily Hwang

Protest in downtown Toronto with large crowd holding flags and banners, demonstrating for social or political causes, amidst modern city buildings and urban environment.
Toronto Police Services says over 350,000 marched in solidarity with Iran on Feb. 14, 2026 (Courtesy: Reddit/u/cubenori2)

  • It’s reported over 350,000 people took part in Saturday’s march in solidarity with Iran in Toronto alone.
  • The march was part of the Global Day of Action in support of the ongoing revolution in Iran.

The sheer number of participation at Saturday’s march in solidarity with Iran speaks volumes to the fact that it was meticulously organized and peacefully orchestrated.

Among the sea of over 350,000 were even some who voluntarily cleaned up the streets as the crowd marched down Yonge Street.

““​​This is true Persian culture, yearning for friendship with the West,” an X user wrote. “Our values align perfectly. Imagine a better world if Iranians decide their own destiny. We must help them!”

“This is not a protest; it is a civilized revolution,” another wrote.

“I feel it’s more accurate to call this a solidarity parade/demonstration than a protest. I don’t think you can ‘protest’ when everyone in power is already in agreement with you,” a Reddit user wrote.

The march was part of the Global Day of Action organized by the son of the last Shah of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, who has lived in exile since 1979. He has been the leader of choice for protestors in Iran as they call for the end to the country’s current regime.

Pahlavi has been the leading voice of Iran’s Lion-and-Sun Revolution from abroad, urging continued pride and courage from activists on the ground.

Saturday’s Global Day of Action was held internationally – in Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States.

In Toronto, community leaders including Premier Doug Ford also attended the rally in support of the cause.

“From north to south, no matter how far you looked, it was kilometres of Iran flags waving in the air,” an X user described. “You couldn’t see past them. The unity of Iranians today was unlike anything. I’m so f***ing proud.”

Emily Hwang

