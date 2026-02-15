‘It’s a civilized revolution,’ Hundreds of thousands marched down Toronto’s Yonge Street in solidarity with Iran

What to know It’s reported over 350,000 people took part in Saturday’s march in solidarity with Iran in Toronto alone.

The march was part of the Global Day of Action in support of the ongoing revolution in Iran.

The sheer number of participation at Saturday’s march in solidarity with Iran speaks volumes to the fact that it was meticulously organized and peacefully orchestrated.

Among the sea of over 350,000 were even some who voluntarily cleaned up the streets as the crowd marched down Yonge Street.

Over 350,000 Iranians and allies attended the Global Day of Solidarity for Iran in Toronto, at the call of HRH Reza Pahlavi.



Zero incidents.



The streets of Toronto were cleaner than when we started.



This is what Iranian culture is all about. pic.twitter.com/9bLkYQHNft — Goldie Ghamari | گلسا قمری 🇮🇷 (@gghamari) February 14, 2026

More footage from yesterday of Iranians cleaning the streets of Toronto as they marched. 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Kl0hy2Kza7 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) February 15, 2026

““​​This is true Persian culture, yearning for friendship with the West,” an X user wrote. “Our values align perfectly. Imagine a better world if Iranians decide their own destiny. We must help them!”

“This is not a protest; it is a civilized revolution,” another wrote.

“I feel it’s more accurate to call this a solidarity parade/demonstration than a protest. I don’t think you can ‘protest’ when everyone in power is already in agreement with you,” a Reddit user wrote.

Just look at the smiles on the faces of @TorontoPolice.



Over 570,000 people attended the Global Day of Solidarity for Iran in Toronto.



Zero incidents.



Instead, Iranians were cheering and thanking police.



This is Iranian culture. pic.twitter.com/Ftv2XL3e97 — Goldie Ghamari | گلسا قمری 🇮🇷 (@gghamari) February 15, 2026

The march was part of the Global Day of Action organized by the son of the last Shah of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, who has lived in exile since 1979. He has been the leader of choice for protestors in Iran as they call for the end to the country’s current regime.

Iranians abroad and freedom-loving people around the world,



February 14 is the Global Day of Action in solidarity with Iran’s Lion-and-Sun Revolution, a day to take to the streets and compel the international community to take urgent, practical steps in support of the Iranian… https://t.co/tu49nHhLbo pic.twitter.com/iRfWZjMV3t — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) February 2, 2026

Pahlavi has been the leading voice of Iran’s Lion-and-Sun Revolution from abroad, urging continued pride and courage from activists on the ground.

Saturday’s Global Day of Action was held internationally – in Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States.

In Toronto, community leaders including Premier Doug Ford also attended the rally in support of the cause.

I was honoured to join with thousands of people from across the province yesterday in Toronto to stand in solidarity with the people of Iran as they fight for peace, freedom and democracy. pic.twitter.com/w8WLlKYRaG — Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 15, 2026

“From north to south, no matter how far you looked, it was kilometres of Iran flags waving in the air,” an X user described. “You couldn’t see past them. The unity of Iranians today was unlike anything. I’m so f***ing proud.”