‘She’s a Legend,’: Olivia Chow honours Black Toronto author with Key to the City

What to know Toronto author and community leader Dr. Itah Sadu received the Key to the City from Mayor Olivia Chow during a Black History Month reception, recognizing her lifelong contributions to literature, culture and entrepreneurship.

Sadu, owner of A Different Booklist and Managing Director of the Blackhurst Cultural Centre, has championed African and Caribbean Canadian stories while creating spaces rooted in belonging for Toronto’s Black community.

Calling the moment “a happy moment of great joy,” Sadu said accepting the honour during Black History Month was especially meaningful as it celebrates Black achievements while acknowledging ongoing systemic barriers.

A Toronto author and community leader is getting her flowers in a big way: by receiving a key to the city from Mayor Olivia Chow herself.

On Tuesday, Dr. Itah Sadu was given the highest honour from the city at a special Black History Month reception, for her lifelong contributions as an acclaimed storyteller, children’s author and community leader.

“She’s a legend, she’s a master storyteller,” Chow said. “Her bookstore is not just selling books… but she nurtured a future generation. It’s my honour to provide her [with] the key to the city.”

Sadu, who is also the owner of bookstore A Different Booklist, said the experience was amazing.

“I’m feeling pretty special at this moment,” Sadu told Now Toronto. “It’s a happy moment of just great joy.”

Advertisement

Yesterday, Dr. Itah Sadu received a Key to the City from Mayor Chow in recognition of her lifelong work as an author and cultural leader.



Dr. Sadu is an acclaimed author of children's literature, whose work focuses on belonging and empowering Black children. She is also the… pic.twitter.com/eg6Ua8X3Q3 — City of Toronto 🇨🇦 (@cityoftoronto) February 25, 2026

Sadu said the experience, and support made her contributions feel all the better.

“When people show up for you, then you know. Then you know.”

Her work in children’s literature promotes the message of belonging and togetherness to Black kids, reminding them they are enough, loved and are the future.

Her bookstore, located on Bathurst St near Bloor Street West, also has a focus on African and Caribbean Canadian literature, creating a learning space rooted in and for the city’s Black community.

Sadu is also the Managing Director of the Blackhurst Cultural Centre, also known as The People’s Residence, a nonprofit spotlighting experiences centred around the culture of African and Caribbean Canadians.

Advertisement

Her contributions to Canadian literature, culture and entrepreneurship made her a stand out choice for the award.

“I am especially grateful to be accepting the key to the city during Black History Month, a time that both celebrates the achievements of Black people and acknowledges the ongoing racism and systemic barriers they face,” Sadu said in a statement.