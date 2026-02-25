Ontario to see cold and snowy start to spring: The Weather Network

What to know Spring will get off to a slow start, with colder-than-normal temperatures expected through March and April.



Near- to above-normal precipitation could bring continued snow and ice, including in Toronto.



Cooler conditions may extend ski season but delay the start of the growing season.



May shows “conflicting signals,” with the potential for either a continued cool pattern or an early summer-like shift.

The Weather Network’s spring forecast calls for a slow start to the season, with periods of snow and colder-than-usual temperatures expected across the province.

The network released its spring outlook on Wednesday, cautioning that anyone hoping for consistent warmth may need to be patient as the new season begins.

According to the forecast, below-normal temperatures are expected to persist through March and into April.

This chill could extend the ski season, as consistent warmth may be slow to arrive. However, the cooler conditions may also delay the start of the growing season in some areas.

Winter arrived early this year, and as the season progressed, much of the province experienced intense, and in some cases record-breaking, snowstorms.

While many residents are eager to see the snow disappear, the forecast suggests winter conditions may linger. Near- to above-normal precipitation is expected through at least April according to the Network, bringing the potential for additional snow and ice, including in areas such as Toronto.

Looking further ahead, May presents what the network describes as “conflicting signals.” A cooler weather pattern could dominate the month, though forecasters are also monitoring the possibility of a “pattern reversal,” which could bring early summer-like conditions.

Although snow and cold temperatures are not finished just yet, Toronto is beginning to see signs of spring. A high of 2 C is expected on Wednesday, however, consistent warmth still remains uncertain.

Spring officially begins on March 20.